



India has formally thanked Oman for its swift assistance in rescuing 24 Indian seafarers from the Palau‑flagged tanker MT Marivex, which was disabled by a US strike off the Omani coast after allegedly attempting to breach a blockade on Iranian ports. The crew was evacuated safely, and the incident underscores rising maritime risks in the Strait of Hormuz.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that all 24 Indian nationals aboard MT Marivex were rescued without injury after the vessel was struck and caught fire near Masirah, Oman. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Indian embassy in Muscat coordinated closely with Omani authorities to ensure the safety of the crew.





He emphasised India’s gratitude to Oman for its timely intervention and continued support in safeguarding Indian seafarers.





The tanker, operating under a Palau flag, was reportedly black‑listed and sanctioned by the United States for links to Iranian oil shipments. According to US Central Command, the vessel had attempted multiple times to sail towards Iranian ports in violation of the ongoing blockade.





After repeated warnings were ignored, an F/A‑18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln fired precision munitions into the ship’s engineering and steering spaces, disabling the vessel and sparking a fire.





Distress calls from the crew revealed the severity of the situation. Audio recordings captured pleas for urgent help, with one sailor reporting that the engine room had been hit, the vessel was sinking, and fire was spreading rapidly.





The crew repeatedly stressed that all 24 onboard were Indian nationals requiring immediate rescue. These transmissions were relayed to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai, which promptly contacted the Oman Maritime Search and Rescue Centre (OMSC).





Omani authorities responded by diverting nearby assets and deploying helicopters from the Royal Air Force of Oman. By late afternoon, all crew members had been evacuated safely to shore.





The Indian Coast Guard confirmed that MRCC Mumbai maintained continuous coordination with Omani agencies throughout the operation, ensuring that the rescue was completed within hours of the strike. The tanker remains anchored off Masirah while investigations continue.





The incident highlights the growing dangers faced by commercial shipping in the Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil and gas shipments pass, has witnessed repeated confrontations in recent months.





The US has intensified enforcement of its blockade against Iran, while regional tensions involving Israel, Iran, and other actors have further destabilised maritime routes. India, as one of the world’s largest suppliers of seafarers, has been particularly vigilant in monitoring the welfare of its nationals in these waters.





Officials noted that MT Marivex had made at least four attempts to evade the blockade, turning away on three occasions after warnings from the US Navy. On the fourth attempt, the strike was authorised. The vessel’s ownership and operational links are under scrutiny, with reports suggesting connections to companies previously flagged for sanction violations.





The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department has listed the tanker among vessels suspected of facilitating Iranian oil trade.





India’s response has focused on ensuring the safety of its citizens while avoiding escalation. The MEA reiterated that its mission in Oman remains in close contact with the rescued crew and local authorities.





The Directorate General of Shipping has also been actively engaged, handling communications from seafarers’ families and providing reassurance amid heightened anxiety. Maritime unions in India have praised the swift coordination between the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Omani agencies.





This episode adds to a series of recent maritime incidents in the region, including attacks on dhows and seizures of tankers, underscoring the fragile security environment. Analysts warn that continued confrontations could disrupt global energy flows and place additional strain on international shipping companies.





For India, safeguarding its seafarers and maintaining secure passage through the Gulf remains a strategic priority.





Agencies







