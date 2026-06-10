



Manufacturing aircraft is often described as the most visible part of the aviation industry, but sustaining them over decades is the true test of capability.





In India’s case, even the manufacturing stage is fraught with delays and bottlenecks, yet the far greater challenge lies in ensuring that fleets remain operationally available for forty years or more.





The acquisition of 100–200 Russian Il-114-300 regional turboprops, alongside potential SJ-100 jets, raises precisely this issue: whether India can build a robust ecosystem of maintenance, repair, overhaul, spares distribution, and logistics support to keep these aircraft flying reliably.





Airlines do not merely purchase aircraft; they purchase the assurance of support. A grounded aircraft represents lost revenue, disrupted schedules, and reputational damage. The critical question is whether India can guarantee that if an Il-114-300 is grounded in Chennai, Delhi, or even Jakarta, the required spare parts can arrive within hours rather than weeks.





This requires not only stockpiling spares but also establishing a responsive supply-chain network, regional distribution hubs, and predictive maintenance systems that anticipate failures before they occur.





Globally, successful aircraft programmes are underpinned by strong MRO frameworks. Boeing and Airbus maintain extensive service networks, ensuring that parts and expertise are available across continents.





For India to replicate such reliability with Russian aircraft, it must invest in long-term agreements with suppliers, create joint ventures for component manufacturing, and integrate digital logistics platforms that track inventory in real time. Without this, fleet availability will suffer, and airlines will hesitate to commit to large-scale procurement.





The challenge is compounded by the fact that Russian aircraft have historically faced difficulties in global support networks. Operators outside Russia often struggle with spare parts availability, certification issues, and delays in technical documentation.





India must therefore not only localise production but also localise support, ensuring that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and private partners like Flamingo Aerospace or MKU Limited can provide certified spares, overhaul services, and rapid-response logistics. This would mark a departure from India’s traditional reliance on state-owned monopolies and move towards a diversified ecosystem.





Another dimension is regulatory compliance. For Indian-built IL-114-300s to operate internationally, they must meet ICAO and EASA standards, which extend beyond manufacturing to maintenance and support.





Establishing internationally recognised MRO centres in India would not only serve domestic airlines but also attract foreign operators, positioning India as a regional hub for Russian aircraft support. This aligns with India’s broader ambition to become a global aviation hub, but it requires sustained investment in training, certification, and infrastructure.





The economics of support are equally critical. Airlines calculate lifecycle costs, and if spares are expensive or delayed, the total cost of ownership rises sharply. India must therefore negotiate favourable terms with Russian suppliers, establish local manufacturing of consumables, and leverage economies of scale by supporting fleets across South Asia and Southeast Asia.





A regional support network could transform India into the primary service provider for Russian aircraft in Asia, but only if reliability is proven.





Ultimately, the success of India’s partnership with Russia on the IL-114-300 and SJ-100 will not be judged by how many aircraft roll off the assembly line, but by how many remain available for service on any given day.





High fleet availability is the benchmark of a mature aviation ecosystem. If India can deliver that, it will not only strengthen its airlines but also enhance its credibility as a global aviation player. If it fails, the aircraft will remain grounded, and the promise of regional connectivity will remain unfulfilled.





Agencies







