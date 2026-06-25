



India has expressed its gratitude to Slovenia for its steadfast support in the fight against terrorism. Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George conveyed appreciation to the European nation for its condemnation of the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and for backing India’s efforts against global and cross‑border terrorism.





Speaking at Slovenia’s National Day celebrations at the Slovenian Embassy in New Delhi, George underlined the warmth of bilateral relations. He noted that India and Slovenia enjoy ties founded on mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a common commitment to multilateralism. He emphasised that these relations have been strengthened through regular high‑level exchanges.





George recalled the historic state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Slovenia in 2019 and the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in 2021. He said these visits contributed immensely to building the relationship between the two countries.





He stressed the shared resolve of India and Slovenia in combating terrorism. He highlighted Slovenia’s strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025 and its resolute opposition to terrorism in all forms. He reiterated India’s zero‑tolerance policy towards terrorism, pointing out that this was made clear during Operation Sindoor.





George thanked Slovenia for its support in India’s fight against global and cross‑border terrorism. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to the longstanding partnership with Slovenia and to strengthening cooperation in new areas of mutual interest.





In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that George represented India at Slovenia’s National Day celebrations. He said George reaffirmed the commitment to the India‑Slovenia partnership and appreciated Slovenia’s steadfast support in opposing cross‑border terrorism.





Slovenia’s Ambassador to India, Tomaz Mencin, also spoke at the event. He said that India and Slovenia enjoy warm and cordial relations marked by regular political dialogue.





He highlighted Slovenia’s achievements over the past three and a half decades, including its establishment as a stable democracy, successful membership of the European Union and NATO, and its role as a trusted partner in the international community.





Mencin added that these achievements are a source of pride but also a reminder of the need for continuous adaptation, innovation, and investment in knowledge, creativity, and sustainable development.





He reflected on the strong and steadily growing friendship between Slovenia and India, noting that the approaching 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations provides an excellent opportunity to reaffirm commitment to strengthening the partnership further.





India’s appreciation of Slovenia’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack underscores the importance of international solidarity in combating terrorism. The reaffirmation of bilateral ties at Slovenia’s National Day celebrations highlights the shared values and expanding cooperation between the two nations.





ANI







