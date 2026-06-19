



India is actively debating the creation of a dedicated Rocket Force to enhance its conventional deterrence, deep-strike capability and battlefield firepower. The proposal, announced earlier this year by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, is inspired by the growing use of ballistic missiles in recent conflicts, including Iran’s strikes in West Asia and Russia’s deployment in Ukraine.





The concept envisions a mix of missile systems for precision, deep-strike and saturation firepower, deliberately excluding nuclear roles. Such a force would complement India’s existing capabilities and mirror similar units already established in China, Pakistan and Russia, aiming to plug deterrence gaps and complicate adversary planning.





The prospective Rocket Force would combine multiple systems to create a layered strike capability. The short-range, quasi-ballistic Pralay missile is intended for tactical strikes against battlefield targets.





The supersonic BrahMos missile would provide deep-strike options against land and maritime targets. Pinaka rocket launchers would deliver saturation firepower across the battlefield. Meanwhile, the planned Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile would enable flexible precision engagement deep inside enemy territory.





The effective employment of indigenous drones and loitering munitions during Operation Sindoor reinforced confidence in home-grown technologies and highlighted the importance of Atmanirbharta - General Upendra Dwivedi, Army Chief



This layered mix is designed to balance deterrence with operational flexibility, ensuring coverage across multiple threat ranges and mission profiles without reliance on nuclear payloads.





Parallel to strike capabilities, India is strengthening its air defence through indigenous programmes. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hailed Project Kusha, DRDO’s long-range surface-to-air missile system, as a “game changer” after it proved its worth during Operation Sindoor.





It is a world-class indigenous air defence system, which has proved its importance during Operation Sindoor. No further proof is needed… Just as the Govardhan hill protected the entire region of Braj in the Dvapara Yuga, our air defence system provided a protective umbrella for the entire region during that period. - Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister





Designed to counter threats ranging from stealth aircraft to ballistic missiles, Project Kusha will integrate with India’s broader air defence network alongside Akash, MR-SAM and the Russian-origin S-400 systems.





With interceptor ranges extending up to 400 kilometres and reliance on domestic components, the system aims to reduce foreign dependence while providing a strategic aerial shield. Singh compared its protective role to the legendary Govardhan Hill, emphasising its importance in safeguarding the nation during times of instability.





India is also advancing indigenous drone programs to reshape strike options. The Indian Air Force has launched a programme for long-range kamikaze drones, retaining full intellectual property rights to enable upgrades without foreign reliance.





Built entirely in India with no Chinese-origin parts, these one-way attack systems will complement missiles and aircraft in deep-strike roles. The initiative reflects lessons from Ukraine and West Asia, where low-cost unmanned systems have demonstrated their ability to overwhelm air defences and destroy high-value assets.





By integrating drones with missile systems, India seeks to create a flexible, resilient and self-reliant strike capability that adapts to modern aerial threats.





Drone System Range Propulsion/Speed Key Capability Agniveg (Peacekeeper) 180 km Turbojet, up to 450 kmph Deep-strike against high-value targets; survivable in contested electronic environments Nagastra-1 Tactical battlefield range Man-portable Precision strikes for infantry; loitering over target area SkyStriker Tactical battlefield range Propeller-driven Extended airborne time; low acoustic signature; precision strike Sheshnaag-150 Approx. 1,000 km Propulsion not specified Strategic long-range strike; swarm intelligence for coordinated attacks ALS Family (Autonomous Loitering Systems) Varies by variant Propulsion not specified Swarm operations; multiple drones coordinate attacks





Taken together, the Rocket Force proposal, the layered missile arsenal, Project Kusha’s air defence shield and indigenous drone programs represent a significant transformation in India’s military posture.





They highlight a drive towards self-reliance, operational flexibility and deterrence in an era of evolving threats and global instability.





Curated By IDN







