



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three major frontline platforms into the Indian Navy in Kolkata, marking a significant step in India’s maritime self-reliance.





The advanced stealth frigate INS Dunagiri, the anti-submarine shallow water craft INS Agray, and the large survey vessel INS Sanshodhak were formally inducted in a ceremony that underscored India’s determination to move beyond being a mere purchaser of defence equipment.





The Prime Minister emphasised that a nation’s economic and strategic influence is directly tied to its maritime strength. He declared that the day India becomes a true Nirmata or creator, it will also become a Nirnayak or decider.





He congratulated the Navy, engineers, and workers for their contribution to this achievement, highlighting the steady progress in building indigenous maritime and manufacturing capabilities.





Modi noted that more than forty indigenously built warships and submarines have been inducted into the Navy in recent years. He further revealed that forty-five major naval platforms are currently under construction, reflecting the scale of India’s naval modernisation drive. He pointed to the ₹70,000-crore incentive package as a strategic investment in India’s maritime future and industrial expansion, designed to strengthen both defence and the wider economy.





INS Dunagiri, named after a Himalayan peak, is the fifth Nilgiri-class frigate under Project 17A and the second of the class built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers. The stealth frigate is armed with eight BrahMos cruise missiles and Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles, giving it formidable offensive and defensive multi-dimensional capabilities. Its advanced sensors and stealth features make it a powerful asset for blue-water operations.





INS Agray, designed as a submarine hunter, is equipped with advanced sonar systems, torpedoes, and anti-submarine rockets. Its role is to secure coastal waters against underwater threats, providing a critical layer of defence in the Indian Ocean region where submarine activity is increasing. The vessel represents India’s growing expertise in anti-submarine warfare technologies.





INS Sanshodhak, a large survey vessel, is fitted with advanced hydrographic and oceanographic systems. It carries four survey motorboats and will play a vital role in mapping and studying ocean resources.





Its contribution will extend beyond defence, aiding sustainable use of ocean resources and supporting coastal and offshore development projects. This reflects the Navy’s broader role in supporting national economic interests alongside security.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, described these state-of-the-art platforms as a testament to India’s robust defence manufacturing ecosystem and its unwavering resolve towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. His statement reinforced the government’s commitment to building a self-reliant defence sector capable of meeting India’s strategic needs without dependence on foreign suppliers.





The commissioning of these three vessels highlights the rapid strides India is making in indigenous warship design and construction.





It demonstrates the synergy between the Navy, domestic shipyards, and the wider defence industry, which together are shaping India’s maritime future. The event in Kolkata was not only a naval milestone but also a symbol of India’s growing confidence in its ability to be both a creator and a decider in global maritime affairs.





Agencies







