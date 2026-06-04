



The Indian Air Force achieved a historic milestone on 4 June 2026 when a frontline Su-30MKI fighter jet successfully landed at the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport, marking the first-ever fighter landing at the facility and showcasing the IAF’s operational flexibility.





This event highlights the integration of military aviation with India’s expanding civil infrastructure and demonstrates the readiness of NMIA to handle advanced combat aircraft.





The Su-30MKI’s maiden landing at NMIA is significant because it represents the first time a frontline fighter has operated from the airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 October 2025 and began commercial operations on 25 December 2025.





Located in Ulwe in Raigad district, NMIA serves as the second major airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.





The landing was hailed as a demonstration of the IAF’s ability to project power and adapt to emerging civil aviation infrastructure for both strategic and operational purposes.





This event builds upon earlier trials at NMIA. In October 2024, the IAF’s C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft made the inaugural landing at the airport, while the Su-30MKI participated only in a ceremonial low flypast.





Thursday’s operation marked a step forward, with the fighter jet physically touching down and taxiing on the runway, thereby validating the airport’s air traffic management systems, emergency response capabilities, and ground handling infrastructure. Videos of the landing quickly went viral online, with aviation enthusiasts and netizens describing it as a historic moment for both the airport and India’s aviation sector.





The Su-30MKI itself is a twin-jet multirole fighter aircraft variant of the Sukhoi Su-30, customised to India’s operational requirements. Jointly developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), it is powered by two Al-31FP turbojet engines, each producing 12,500 kgf of thrust with afterburner, enabling a maximum speed of Mach 1.9.





The aircraft is central to India’s air combat capabilities, with over 260 units in service, many assembled domestically under licence. Its versatility allows it to perform air superiority, strike, and suppression missions, making its ability to operate from civil airports a valuable demonstration of flexibility.





The landing also underscores India’s growing aerospace capabilities and the IAF’s professionalism. The South Western Air Command described the event as “history created,” noting that the roar of the fighter jet symbolised the nation’s expanding aviation strength.





For NMIA, the operation validated its readiness to handle diverse aviation scenarios, including integration with military operations.





This milestone is expected to pave the way for further demonstrations of synergy between civil and defence aviation in India, reinforcing the country’s preparedness for high-intensity conflicts and emergencies.





Agencies







