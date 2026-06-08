



The Indian Army has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of indigenous Mortar Specialist Vehicles (MSVs), aiming to modernise infantry fire-support capabilities under the Make in India initiative.





The vehicles will automate fire-data computation for 81mm and 120mm mortars, enhancing battlefield mobility, accuracy, and survivability in high-altitude and contested environments.





The RFI, published on 5 June 2026 by the Directorate General of Infantry, invites domestic manufacturers to propose solutions that integrate advanced fire-control automation.





The MSV is envisioned as a wheeled, crew-operated platform capable of receiving firing data from forward observers and mortar controllers, which will then be processed by an onboard ballistic computer. This system will automatically calculate elevation and azimuth settings, reducing human error and significantly improving first-round hit probability.





The Army has emphasised that manual computation delays engagements and exposes mortar detachments to counterbattery fire. By contrast, a vehicle-mounted system will enable rapid “shoot and scoot” operations, allowing crews to fire and immediately relocate before adversaries can retaliate.





The RFI specifies stringent accuracy requirements of zero to two mils in both axes, with deployment and aiming achievable within 20 seconds, and re-aiming possible within five seconds after firing. Each vehicle is expected to carry approximately 54 rounds, with provisions for future integration of larger-calibre mortar systems.





Mobility and endurance are central to the specifications. The MSV must reach speeds of 80 kilometres per hour on highways and 40 kilometres per hour on secondary roads, with a road range of 400 kilometres and a cross-country range of 250 kilometres.





It must also operate at altitudes up to 17,000 feet and withstand temperatures ranging from –25°C to 50°C, reflecting the Army’s operational requirements along the Line of Actual Control with China and in Jammu & Kashmir. Technical features include selectable 4x2 and 4x4 drive modes, independent suspension, automatic transmission, run-flat tyres, and a central tyre inflation system.





Survivability standards are equally demanding. The MSV must provide ballistic protection to NATO STANAG Level 1, ensuring resilience against small-arms fire and artillery splinters. Anti-drone cope cages are also mandated, reflecting lessons learned from recent conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, where drones have posed significant threats to frontline units.





The Army has further specified military-grade touchscreen displays and compatibility with in-service communications equipment, including future software-defined radios, to ensure seamless integration into networked battlefield environments.





The RFI is floated under the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 framework, signalling a preliminary but crucial step towards formal procurement. It underscores the Army’s recognition that conventional mortar systems, reliant on manual computation, are increasingly inadequate in fast-moving, high-altitude engagements.





By adopting indigenous MSVs, the Army seeks to strengthen its tactical firepower, reduce ammunition wastage, and enhance survivability of mortar detachments.





This initiative aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation and self-reliance goals under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It also reflects a growing emphasis on automation, precision, and mobility in modern warfare, ensuring that Indian infantry units remain equipped to meet evolving threats across diverse operational theatres.





Agencies







