



The Indian Army has formally selected Israeli firm Meprolight’s MEPRO X6 telescopic sight as the dedicated daytime optic for its NEGEV 7.62×51 light machine guns.





Deliveries are scheduled to begin at the end of the current fiscal year, marking a significant enhancement in the Army’s small arms capability.





In August 2024, the Army placed an order for 41,000 NEGEVs to replace the ageing 5.56×45mm INSAS light machine guns. Although originally designed and produced by Israel Weapon Industries, the NEGEV is now manufactured domestically at the Adani Group’s facility in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. This became possible after Adani acquired PLR Systems, IWI’s local partner since 2016, and converted it into a subsidiary.





The Army had earlier received 16,479 NEGEVs in 2020 under fast-track procurement on an emergency basis, with all deliveries completed. The latest step involves equipping these weapons with advanced sights.





The MEPRO X6, with a range of 800 metres as specified by the Army, will be manufactured in India by RRP Defence under a Transfer of Technology agreement with Meprolight. RRP Defence will supply the sights to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which secured the Army tender.





The MEPRO X6 is a fixed 6x magnification telescopic sight designed for assault rifles, light machine guns and other weapon systems requiring precision, ruggedness and high optical performance. It provides enhanced target identification and acquisition, a wide field of view, and dependable performance under demanding environmental and operational conditions.





Meprolight’s senior vice-president, Golan Kalimi, described the order as prestigious, noting that the company has been present in India for decades and expects further orders given the actual number of NEGEVs in service. He highlighted that the Indian Army already employs several Meprolight products, including the Mepro Mor, GLS, MCO, and X6.





Extensive trials led by the Army validated the MEPRO X6’s reliability, durability, accuracy and ease of operation under demanding conditions. Kalimi emphasised that future military capability will be defined not only by platforms and weapons but also by the quality of information available to soldiers at the moment of decision.





The delivery of the sights will be conducted through BEL, which won the tender with a solution based on the MEPRO X6. To support local manufacturing and the Make in India initiative, Meprolight signed a comprehensive Transfer of Technology agreement with RRP Defence.





This pact ensures the transfer of knowledge, processes and manufacturing capabilities required for full production of the MEPRO X6 in India. RRP Defence will manufacture the sights locally and supply them to BEL, which will serve as the prime contractor to the Army.





Meprolight is part of the SK Group, whose portfolio includes globally recognised companies such as Israel Weapon Industries, Camero-Tech, ELVO, Israel Shipyards, Israel Shipyards Port, Uni-Scope Optical Solutions and Oshira.





Agencies







