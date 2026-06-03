



The Indian Army is embarking on a bold modernisation drive by converting a large number of its ageing T‑72 tanks into remotely operated platforms integrated into manned‑unmanned teaming (MUM‑T), enabling them to undertake high‑risk missions such as minefield breaching, reconnaissance, and decoy operations while safeguarding crews.





This initiative, covering nearly 2,400 tanks, will extend their operational life by 15–20 years and represents a cost‑effective alternative to procuring new platforms.





The T‑72, inducted in 1979, has long been the backbone of India’s armoured corps, serving in diverse terrains from the deserts of Rajasthan to the high‑altitude regions of Ladakh, and even in overseas missions such as Sri Lanka.





Over the decades, successive upgrades have kept the platform relevant, but the rapid evolution of battlefield technology has exposed vulnerabilities, particularly against modern anti‑tank guided missiles, drones, and loitering munitions.





The conversion into unmanned systems is therefore a pragmatic step to bridge capability gaps until the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) is inducted from 2030 onwards.





The conversion program is being pursued under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework, specifically the ADITI 4.0 challenge, which encourages indigenous innovation. The approach is centred on developing IP‑based digital interfaces and autonomous kits that can transform the T‑72 chassis into optionally manned or fully unmanned combat vehicles.





This allows the Army to retain the mechanical reliability of the tanks while integrating advanced electronics, sensors, and communication systems. Real‑time data links will feed into command networks, ensuring commanders maintain decision authority while unmanned platforms absorb the risks of frontline combat.





Operationally, these unmanned T‑72s will act as “loyal wingmen” to manned platforms such as the T‑90 and, eventually, the FRCV. Their roles will include breaching minefields, spearheading assaults, conducting reconnaissance patrols, and serving as decoys to draw enemy fire.





By operating ahead of crewed formations, they will identify enemy positions, absorb initial engagement, and enable safer manoeuvring for manned units. This doctrine reflects lessons from modern conflicts, particularly Ukraine, where tanks operating without unmanned support have proven highly vulnerable.





Globally, India’s move aligns with trends in military modernisation. China’s Type 100 Smart Tank integrates AI‑driven navigation and modular armour for MUM‑T operations, while Australia’s ATLAS Collaborative Combat Variant demonstrates autonomy ranging from remote control to self‑navigation.





Unlike the US or China, which are investing in entirely new platforms, India is repurposing legacy armour to maximise value and reduce costs, while simultaneously fostering indigenous defence innovation.





The project also has significant industrial implications. By involving domestic partners through iDEX, it will stimulate the defence ecosystem, encourage MSMEs to contribute components, and generate employment.





Moreover, the conversion effort supports India’s broader push towards network‑centric warfare, where digitised platforms feed into integrated battle networks, enhancing tempo, survivability, and operational flexibility.





This transformation of the T‑72 fleet represents a doctrinal shift for the Indian Army. Rather than discarding legacy systems, it is repurposing them to remain relevant in high‑intensity, technology‑driven combat environments.





The initiative ensures that India maintains force levels and combat mass during the transition to next‑generation platforms, while reducing risks to personnel and aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Agencies







