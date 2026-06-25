



The Indian Army has initiated the acquisition of a specialised infrared target rocket system to enhance the combat readiness of its air defence units against evolving aerial threats such as drones and cruise missiles, according to a report by Bharat Shakti.





This procurement marks a significant step in bridging a long-standing gap in the Army’s training infrastructure, where opportunities to engage manoeuvrable and representative aerial targets during live exercises have been limited.





A Request for Information has been issued to both domestic and foreign defence manufacturers, seeking details of an Intermediate Target System Rocket. This ground-launched aerial target is designed to provide live-fire training for troops operating infrared-guided surface-to-air missile systems.





The system is expected to simulate a wide spectrum of threats, including manned aircraft, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, reflecting the changing nature of warfare and the increasing use of drones along India’s western and northern borders.





The Army has laid down stringent operational parameters for the proposed system. The rocket must achieve a minimum speed of 180 metres per second, remain airborne for at least 30 seconds, and attain a slant range exceeding six kilometres.





These specifications are intended to replicate the engagement envelope of fast-moving aerial threats typically intercepted by shoulder-fired and vehicle-mounted infrared missile systems. The rocket must also generate a strong infrared signature to ensure realistic training conditions, enabling effective missile lock-on during exercises.





Recognising the unique challenges of high-altitude deployments, the Army has stipulated that the system must be capable of operating at elevations of 4,200 metres and above. This requirement ensures its usability in forward areas across Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, where air defence units face some of the most demanding operational environments.





The launcher must incorporate traverse capability in both bearing and elevation to facilitate varied engagement scenarios, thereby enhancing the realism of training exercises.





Mobility and rapid deployment have been identified as critical requirements. The complete system, including launchers, rockets and associated equipment, should be transportable on standard 2.5-tonne military vehicles or equivalent platforms.





The Army has further specified that the launch setup should be completed within 15 minutes, ensuring operational flexibility and responsiveness in dynamic battlefield conditions. The equipment must also remain functional under adverse weather conditions, including light rain, fog and cloud cover, and operate across a wide range of temperatures and humidity levels.





In line with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the RFI mandates a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content. This stipulation opens significant opportunities for Indian defence industry participation, either independently or in collaboration with overseas partners.





The move is expected to stimulate domestic innovation in rocket and missile technologies, while simultaneously strengthening India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The requirement comes amid a broader effort to modernise India’s air defence capabilities following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the continuing military standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control. Since then, the Army has accelerated the induction of Very Short Range Air Defence systems and man-portable air defence missiles, reinforcing its layered air defence network.





The introduction of infrared target rockets will complement these systems by providing realistic training conditions tailored to the operational missile inventory of ground-based units.





While the Indian Air Force has long employed target drones for pilot and missile crew training, the Army’s ground-based air defence units have lacked a dedicated, cost-effective target system.





The induction of infrared target rockets will therefore fill a critical gap, ensuring that personnel are adequately trained to counter the spectrum of aerial threats that adversaries may deploy in future conflicts.





Agencies







