



The Indian Coast Guard has inducted its first indigenous Air Cushion Vehicle in Goa, marking a significant milestone in India’s maritime security and defence manufacturing journey.





The induction ceremony took place in the presence of senior Coast Guard officials and representatives from the shipbuilding industry, underscoring the importance of this achievement for both the service and the nation’s industrial base.





The hovercraft is the first of six Air Cushion Vehicles being built by Chowgule & Company Private Limited. This project represents a major step forward in India’s pursuit of self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with the aim of strengthening indigenous shipbuilding and maritime capabilities. The induction highlights the Coast Guard’s continued focus on modernisation and capability enhancement.





According to an official statement, the hovercraft is designed to significantly enhance operational capabilities across a wide range of maritime missions. It will improve the Coast Guard’s ability to respond to emerging security and humanitarian challenges in coastal and shallow-water areas, where conventional vessels often face limitations. The ACV’s ability to operate seamlessly across diverse terrains makes it a versatile addition to India’s maritime fleet.





The induction is expected to boost the Coast Guard’s effectiveness in safeguarding India’s maritime interests. It will also support the government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by strengthening the country’s indigenous shipbuilding and maritime industrial base.





The project reflects a broader national effort to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and to build a robust domestic defence ecosystem.





The Coast Guard emphasised that the addition of the indigenous ACV reflects its commitment to modernisation and capability enhancement. The hovercraft will play a vital role in coastal surveillance, rapid response operations, and humanitarian assistance missions, thereby reinforcing India’s maritime security framework.





This induction is not only a technological achievement but also a strategic step in bolstering India’s preparedness against evolving maritime challenges.





Agencies







