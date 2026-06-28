



Indian Envoy to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra has lauded the support of Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby in advancing the India–US strategic partnership. The meeting took place at the Pentagon, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and industrial cooperation.





Kwatra shared details of the engagement on social media, describing it as a “good conversation” with Colby. He expressed appreciation for Colby’s steadfast support in advancing the bilateral partnership and emphasised his intention to continue engagements aimed at implementing the defence and defence‑industrial cooperation agenda.





Earlier this month, on 9 June, Kwatra held a series of high‑level meetings with leading corporate and technology figures in the United States. These discussions focused on expanding investment, enhancing supply chain resilience, and deepening collaboration in emerging technologies. The meetings underscored New Delhi’s growing economic and technological partnership with Washington.





Among the prominent engagements was Kwatra’s meeting with Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of Walmart. The two discussed Walmart’s expanding footprint in India, its long‑term growth plans, and its commitment to building resilient supply chains. Kwatra described the conversation as productive and highlighted the company’s role in strengthening India’s retail and logistics ecosystem.





In another significant interaction, Kwatra met Ylli Bajraktari, President and CEO of the Special Competitive Studies Project. Their discussion centred on advanced technologies, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and the future of physical AI.





Bajraktari is scheduled to visit New Delhi for the prestigious India–US Forum, where bilateral technology cooperation will be a major focus. Kwatra noted the importance of these exchanges in shaping the trajectory of India–US collaboration in cutting‑edge domains.





These engagements reflect India’s broader strategy of integrating defence, economic, and technological cooperation with the United States. The Pentagon meeting with Colby reinforced the defence pillar of the partnership, while the corporate and technology discussions highlighted the expanding scope of bilateral ties.





Together, they illustrate the multi‑dimensional nature of India–US relations, which now encompass strategic security, industrial collaboration, and innovation in emerging technologies.





Kwatra’s remarks following these meetings convey confidence in the trajectory of the partnership. His emphasis on both defence and technology cooperation demonstrates India’s determination to consolidate ties with Washington across all critical domains. The engagements signal a forward‑looking approach to bilateral relations, ensuring that the partnership remains resilient and adaptive to global challenges.





ANI







