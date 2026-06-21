



India’s naval strength has received a major boost with the commissioning of three indigenously built warships in Kolkata. The ceremony was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence shipbuilding.





The three frontline platforms – INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray – represent advanced capabilities in combat, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare.





The vessels were designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau in collaboration with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), which also undertook their construction. This achievement highlights India’s growing ability to design and build sophisticated naval assets domestically, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthening the country’s defence industrial base.





The Defence Ministry emphasised that these platforms reflect the Navy’s balanced approach to capability development. They are intended to strengthen blue-water operations, enhance maritime domain awareness and secure coastal waters against evolving threats. Together, they will expand India’s maritime footprint and reinforce its ability to safeguard national interests in the Indian Ocean Region.





INS Dunagiri is the fifth vessel of the Project 17A stealth frigate class. It is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including the BrahMos surface-to-surface missile system and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system. The frigate also features modern radar, electronic warfare suites and network-centric warfare capabilities, making it a formidable addition to the fleet.





INS Sanshodhak is a large survey vessel designed for hydrographic operations in both coastal and deep waters. It will play a crucial role in seabed mapping, underwater exploration and maritime domain awareness, supporting both naval operations and civilian maritime activities. Its induction strengthens India’s ability to conduct precise hydrographic surveys essential for safe navigation and strategic planning.





INS Agray is an anti-submarine warfare craft specifically designed for coastal defence. It is equipped with torpedoes, rocket launchers and sonar systems to detect, track and neutralise hostile submarines operating in shallow waters. The vessel enhances India’s layered defence against underwater threats and contributes to securing critical sea lanes.





The Defence Ministry noted that these vessels have more than 75 percent indigenous content, involving contributions from over 200 micro, small and medium enterprises. This underscores the growth of India’s domestic shipbuilding industry and the success of the government’s “Make in India” initiative in the defence sector. The commissioning of these platforms demonstrates the synergy between the Navy, design bureaus, shipyards and industry partners.





The induction of Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray is part of the Navy’s long-term vision to expand its fleet to 200 warships and submarines by 2035. With the current force operating around 130 to 140 vessels, the addition of these indigenously built platforms represents a step forward in achieving that target.





The Navy has been inducting new vessels at a pace of one every 40 days, reflecting the urgency of modernisation in response to regional challenges.





The ceremony in Kolkata was not only a demonstration of India’s naval progress but also a reaffirmation of its strategic commitment to securing the Indo-Pacific.





As the Chinese Navy expands its presence in the Indian Ocean, India’s focus on indigenous warship construction and rapid fleet expansion is aimed at maintaining dominance and ensuring maritime security in the region.





Agencies







