



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation is preparing for a significant leap in strategic deterrence with the proposed Agni-VI Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.





Although awaiting formal government approval, the design philosophy of this next-generation missile is already clear: it is intended to defeat the most advanced ballistic missile defence networks in existence.





The focus has shifted from range and payload alone to survivability, ensuring that Indian warheads can penetrate heavily defended airspaces and guarantee credible deterrence.





Over the past decade, the global security environment has been reshaped by the deployment of advanced anti-ballistic systems such as the United States’ THAAD, Russia’s S-500, and China’s HQ-19.





These systems are capable of intercepting missiles at multiple stages of flight, making traditional ballistic trajectories increasingly vulnerable. India’s response is to prioritise penetration capability, enabling future missiles to evade, confuse, and overwhelm interceptor grids. This marks a decisive evolution from earlier generations of missiles that relied primarily on speed and altitude.





The foundation for Agni-VI has already been laid through Mission Divyastra, which successfully validated Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle technology on the Agni-V in 2024 and 2026.





Unlike single-warhead missiles that follow predictable arcs, Agni-VI will employ an advanced Post-Boost Vehicle or Payload Bus to manoeuvre outside the atmosphere and release multiple warheads along divergent paths.





Current projections suggest the missile could carry 10 to 12 independently targetable warheads, a substantial increase over Agni-V. This saturation tactic forces adversary defence systems to track and engage numerous threats simultaneously, overwhelming their capacity.





The most transformative feature, however, lies in the planned use of Manoeuvrable Re-entry Vehicles. Standard warheads descend along fixed gravitational paths, but MaRVs can alter course during re-entry.





Travelling at hypersonic speeds estimated between Mach 20 and Mach 24, these warheads can execute sharp turns and unpredictable manoeuvres, rendering interception calculations unreliable. By constantly shifting trajectory, MaRVs drastically reduce the probability of successful interception, making them a cornerstone of India’s anti-BMD strategy.





Complementing this are sophisticated penetration aids designed to deceive and saturate enemy radars. During the midcourse phase, the Payload Bus will release decoys, radar-jamming chaff, and inflatable metallic structures alongside real warheads.





In the vacuum of space, both decoys and warheads travel at identical speeds, making discrimination nearly impossible. As the warheads re-enter the atmosphere, carbon-composite decoys mimicking drag and heat signatures will continue the deception.





Real warheads may also be coated with Radar Absorbent Materials, reducing radar visibility and delaying lock-on times. In the narrow window available for hypersonic interception, even minor delays can prove decisive.





The missile’s propulsion system is expected to feature a high-energy, four-stage solid-fuel design encased in lightweight carbon composites. This fast-burn configuration will minimise the boost phase, the period when missiles are most vulnerable to satellite detection.





By accelerating rapidly and exiting the atmosphere sooner, Agni-VI reduces exposure to space-based infrared sensors, complicating adversary tracking and interception planning.





Survivability on the ground is equally critical. Agni-VI will be cannisterised, enabling rapid launch from mobile road-based erector launchers or railcars.





This mobility across India’s transport network ensures that the missile remains difficult to locate and target, providing a secure second-strike capability without reliance on fixed silos. Such mobility enhances deterrence by guaranteeing retaliation even in the event of a first strike.





If approved, Agni-VI will establish India as a global power with a full-spectrum ICBM capability. With an estimated range of 10,000 to 12,000 kilometres, expanded MIRV capacity, MaRV manoeuvrability, advanced penetration aids, and stealth features, the missile is designed not only to cross continents but to defeat the most sophisticated defence environments.





It represents a culmination of decades of progress in India’s missile programme and signals a determined effort to ensure survivability and credibility in a rapidly evolving strategic landscape.





Agencies







