



India’s participation at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris has stunned global rivals, with its showcase of indigenous military hardware ranging from advanced artillery systems to next-generation armoured vehicles and missiles, signalling a decisive shift from being a major importer to a formidable exporter of defence technology, according to a report by NDTV.





The breadth of India’s display, backed by record defence exports, has left competitors scrambling to reassess their strategies.





India’s presence at Eurosatory 2026 was unprecedented, with 31 entities including DRDO, Bharat Electronics Limited, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), MKU, Tonbo Imaging, SMPP, and Armoured Vehicles Limited.





This was India’s largest-ever showcase at the world’s premier land and air-land defence exhibition, attended by over 2,000 exhibitors from 61 countries. The Indian pavilion highlighted the country’s ambition to position itself as a credible supplier of advanced defence systems while promoting indigenous innovation.





One of the centrepieces was KSSL’s MArG-39 mounted artillery gun, a 155mm/39 calibre system mounted on a 4×4 high-mobility vehicle. It combines long-range firepower with agility, enabling “shoot-and-scoot” operations.





The gun can carry 18 rounds, negotiate gradients up to 25 degrees, and is interoperable with NATO-standard ammunition, including precision-guided munitions. This platform represents India’s ability to deliver versatile, expeditionary artillery solutions.





Equally striking was the unveiling of the Simha 4×4 Light Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle, developed jointly by KSSL and Paramount. Designed for missions ranging from reconnaissance and border protection to special operations and command-and-control, the Simha 4×4 offers modularity, protection, and tactical mobility.





Its architecture allows rapid upgrades and localisation, supporting sovereign manufacturing objectives in partner countries. This vehicle underscores India’s focus on adaptable platforms for diverse battlefield requirements.





DRDO showcased a formidable array of systems, including the Pinaka long-range guided rocket system, the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORAD), the RudraM anti-radiation missile, and advanced lightweight torpedoes. These displays reinforced India’s growing capabilities in precision strike, air defence, and naval warfare.





India’s showcase coincided with record defence exports of ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025–26, marking a 62.66% rise over the previous year. Public sector undertakings contributed ₹21,071 crore, while private firms accounted for ₹17,353 crore.





India now exports to more than 80 nations, with the number of exporters rising from 128 to 145 in just one year. This balance between public and private sector contributions highlights the robustness of India’s defence ecosystem.





Beyond hardware, India demonstrated breakthroughs in missile technology, including flight tests of next-generation ballistic missile defence interceptors, validation of an Agni missile with MIRV capability, trials of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Medium Range, and hypersonic propulsion experiments. These achievements underline India’s progress in strategic deterrence, precision engagement, and advanced propulsion.





The timing of this showcase was significant, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron to expand co-design, co-development, and co-production of defence platforms. This Franco-Indian partnership reinforces India’s credibility as a rising technological power and a reliable partner in global defence collaborations.





India’s transformation from a buyer to a battlefield manufacturer has been deliberate, driven by policy, investment, and industrial maturity. At Eurosatory 2026, the message was clear: “Make in India” has matured into “Make for the World.”





Rivals were left in panic as India demonstrated not only its technological confidence but also its ability to compete head-to-head with established defence powers.





Agencies







