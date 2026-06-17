



Bharat Forge’s defence arm Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL) has made headlines at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris by unveiling its MArG series of 155 mm mounted artillery guns, the world’s first of its kind on a 4×4 high mobility vehicle.





This breakthrough positions India as a serious contender in the global defence export market, showcasing unmatched mobility, rapid deployment, and NATO-standard firepower.





KSSL presented its Mounted Artillery Guns (MArG) series as a family of three calibre configurations. The MArG-39 calibre emphasises mobility and tactical flexibility, the MArG-45 calibre balances medium-range firepower, and the MArG-52 calibre delivers extended-range capacity.





At Eurosatory 2026, the company displayed the 155 mm/39 calibre variant, weighing 18 tons, capable of carrying 18 rounds, and deployable in less than two minutes even at night. It can negotiate gradients of up to 30 degrees, making it a versatile “go-anywhere” gun.





Mounted on a 4×4 chassis, the MArG series offers superior manoeuvrability compared to heavier 6×6 or 8×8 platforms. This agility is particularly valuable in contested environments requiring shoot-and-scoot operations, where rapid firing and repositioning are critical to survivability.





The system is fully compatible with NATO-standard 155 mm ammunition, including precision-guided munitions, and integrates seamlessly into digitised artillery coordination and network-centric warfare.





The lighter weight of the platform allows deployment across mountains, deserts, and infrastructure-constrained environments. Certain configurations are air-transportable, enhancing operational flexibility for expeditionary forces.





Minimal crew requirements and faster reaction times underline its efficiency, while its engineering pedigree reflects Bharat Forge’s metallurgical expertise and six decades of precision manufacturing.





KSSL has already established itself as a global supplier of sovereign defence capability. In 2025, it became the first Indian company to supply advanced artillery cannons to the United States in partnership with AM General.





That same year, it secured a landmark contract with the UAE for spare parts of large-calibre artillery systems. By January 2026, KSSL had delivered 72 MArG 155 mm/39 calibre systems to Armenia, strengthening India’s defence export footprint.





Beyond the MArG series, KSSL has developed several other artillery systems. These include the ATAGS, a 155 mm/52 calibre towed howitzer co-developed with the DRDO for the Indian Army, the Garuda-105, a 105 mm/37 calibre gun mounted on a vehicle, and the Bharat-52, a 155 mm/52 calibre towed artillery gun. Together, these platforms highlight India’s growing indigenous artillery ecosystem.





Eurosatory 2026, one of the world’s largest defence exhibitions, has provided India with a global stage to showcase its capabilities.





With over 2,000 exhibitors from 61 countries, the event has reinforced India’s ambition to become a major exporter of military hardware. KSSL’s unveiling of the MArG series has set a new benchmark in deployable artillery, combining firepower, mobility, and cost-effectiveness in a way that appeals to modern armed forces worldwide.





Agencies







