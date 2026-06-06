



India’s RudraM-II missile represents a decisive leap in indigenous defence capability, surpassing foreign systems like Russia’s Kh-31P and America’s AGM-88 HARM/AARGM in both range and speed.





With a strike envelope of 350 kilometres and speeds of Mach 5.5, it provides the Indian Air Force with a powerful tool for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) missions while reducing reliance on imports.





The RudraM-II has been developed entirely within India by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), reflecting the country’s growing maturity in advanced weapons technology. It is designed to be launched from fighter aircraft such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Mirage 2000, operating at altitudes between 3 and 15 kilometres.





The missile carries a 200-kilogram warhead and employs a lock-on-before-launch guidance system, enabling it to home in on enemy radar, radio-frequency assets, and communication equipment with pinpoint accuracy. This makes it a formidable weapon for neutralising adversary air defence networks.





When compared with foreign equivalents, the RudraM-II’s superiority becomes evident. The Russian Kh-31P, which India has relied upon since 2001, offers ranges between 110 and 250 kilometres and speeds of Mach 3.5.





Even the upgraded Kh-31PD variant acquired in 2019, with a range of 250 kilometres and a 110-kilogram warhead, falls short of RudraM-II’s extended reach and heavier payload.





The American AGM-88 HARM and its AARGM upgrade are limited to around 150 kilometres, making them less capable in deep-strike scenarios. RudraM-II’s Mach 5.5 velocity not only reduces the adversary’s reaction time but also enhances survivability against modern air defence systems.





The missile’s development is part of India’s broader drive towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





By replacing imported Russian Kh-31 variants, RudraM-II reduces dependency on external suppliers and strengthens India’s strategic autonomy. This is particularly significant given the geopolitical uncertainties surrounding arms imports and the need for assured supply chains in times of crisis.





RudraM-II builds upon the foundation laid by RudraM-I, which had a range of 100–150 kilometres and speeds of Mach 2. The leap to RudraM-II demonstrates DRDO’s ability to rapidly advance missile technology, integrating lessons from earlier programs and expanding operational flexibility.





Unlike RudraM-I, which was restricted to the Su-30MKI, RudraM-II can be deployed from multiple platforms, enhancing the Indian Air Force’s versatility.





The missile’s role in SEAD missions is crucial. By targeting enemy radar and surveillance systems, RudraM-II clears the path for strike aircraft and other assets, ensuring air superiority in contested environments.





Its extended range allows Indian forces to engage targets deep inside adversary territory while remaining outside the reach of hostile air defences. This capability is particularly relevant in the South Asian strategic context, where adversaries maintain dense radar and missile networks.





The successful development and testing of RudraM-II also highlight India’s growing ability to produce high-performance missile systems that can compete on equal terms with foreign technology.





Alongside other indigenous advancements such as hypersonic glide vehicles, scramjet engines, and MIRV-equipped ballistic missiles, RudraM-II strengthens India’s deterrence posture and enhances its ability to respond to evolving security challenges.





Agencies







