Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono is set to arrive in New Delhi on 6 June 2026 for a three-day official visit, accompanied by Marlyn Maisarah Sugiono.





He will lead a high-level delegation to hold crucial bilateral discussions aimed at expanding cooperation across multiple strategic sectors. The visit is being seen as a significant step in consolidating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





The highlight of the visit will be the Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) scheduled for Sunday, 7 June. This meeting is expected to serve as a platform for both nations to review progress on commitments made during the State Visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in January 2025.





The JCM mechanism was established at the level of Foreign Ministers following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in January 2001. The 7th JCM was held on 17 June 2022 in New Delhi, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indonesia’s then Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.





As a follow-up to decisions taken at the 4th JCM, the first round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) was held in Bali on 17 June 2013. The 8th FOC took place in New Delhi on 26 September 2024, reflecting the steady institutionalisation of dialogue mechanisms between the two countries.





In addition, pursuant to the MoU on Counter Terrorism signed in 2004, the first meeting of the India-Indonesia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism was held in New Delhi in February 2005. The 6th meeting of this JWG was convened in Jakarta on 23 August 2024, underscoring the continuity of cooperation in this critical area.





Earlier, on 14 May 2026, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met Foreign Minister Sugiono in New Delhi ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. In a post on X, Jaishankar noted that he had reviewed progress under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and cooperation within the ASEAN framework with his Indonesian counterpart.





He expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral ties and reaffirmed India’s commitment to ASEAN-led mechanisms.





India and Indonesia, the two largest democracies in South and Southeast Asia, have witnessed their relationship flourish since the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.





This visit comes at a pivotal time for regional cooperation, with both nations actively participating in ASEAN-led initiatives, including the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2026–2030). The framework is expected to guide cooperation across political, economic, defence, and cultural domains over the next four years.





Following the conclusion of the JCM and related side meetings, the Indonesian delegation is scheduled to depart on the morning of 8 June. Observers view this visit as a vital step in ensuring that bilateral momentum remains dynamic and responsive to the evolving regional geopolitical landscape.





The discussions are expected to touch upon maritime security, defence collaboration, economic connectivity, and emerging areas such as digital innovation and energy transition, thereby reinforcing the strategic depth of India-Indonesia relations.





ANI







