



INS Airavat arrived in Colombo on 1 June 2026 for an Operational Turnaround, carrying critical spares for the Sri Lanka Coast Guard ship Suraksha under a Government of India grant.





The visit was marked by a traditional naval welcome and reinforced India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the MAHASAGAR vision of regional maritime cooperation.





INS Airavat, a Shardul-class Landing Ship Tank, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the port of Colombo by the Sri Lanka Navy. The vessel’s arrival was part of a scheduled Operational Turnaround, during which it embarked fuel and provisions.





Commanded by Commander IP Patil, the ship’s deployment highlighted India’s commitment to strengthening maritime ties with Sri Lanka through sustained naval engagements.





The Indian High Commission in Colombo confirmed that INS Airavat brought critical spares for the Sri Lanka Coast Guard ship Suraksha, supplied by the Indian Coast Guard under a Government of India grant.





This gesture underscored India’s ongoing support for Sri Lanka’s maritime security infrastructure, complementing earlier assistance such as relief supplies and engineering equipment delivered by Indian naval vessels in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in late 2025.





The visit was framed within India’s broader strategic outreach under the MAHASAGAR initiative, which stands for Maritime Heads for Active Security And Growth for All in the Region. This flagship programme aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among maritime leaders across the Indian Ocean Region and Africa, reinforcing India’s vision of collective security and prosperity. The ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – the world is one family – was also emphasised as guiding India’s naval diplomacy.





During its stay, the crew of INS Airavat engaged in professional exchanges and sports interactions with their Sri Lankan counterparts. They also participated in camaraderie-building programmes and were scheduled to tour historic and cultural sites across the island. In addition, the crew joined the Sri Lanka Navy in a beach-cleaning initiative in Colombo, supporting the “Clean Sri Lanka” campaign, which reflects the humanitarian and environmental dimensions of India’s naval outreach.





The Commanding Officer, Commander IP Patil, formally called on the Commander of the Western Naval Area of the Sri Lanka Navy, further cementing professional ties. Such interactions are designed to enhance interoperability, mutual understanding, and trust between the two navies, ensuring that operational cooperation extends beyond exercises into sustained institutional relationships.





The visit of INS Airavat follows a series of Indian naval deployments to Sri Lanka, including INS Gharial’s humanitarian missions in 2025 and 2026.





These repeated engagements highlight India’s consistent role as a reliable maritime partner for Sri Lanka, providing both operational support and humanitarian assistance. They also reflect the strategic importance of Colombo as a hub for India’s naval diplomacy in the Indian Ocean Region.





By combining operational turnaround activities with humanitarian outreach and professional exchanges, INS Airavat’s visit reinforced the deep-rooted maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka.





It demonstrated India’s commitment to regional stability, cooperative growth, and the strengthening of bilateral naval bonds under the framework of the Neighbourhood First policy and MAHASAGAR vision.





ANI







