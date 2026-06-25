



Iran’s Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad has arrived in New Delhi to participate in the BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting, declaring that Tehran is ready to expand economic relations with India, particularly in the oil and gas sector.





His visit comes amid a temporary 60‑day sanctions waiver agreed with the United States, opening the door for renewed energy cooperation and investment opportunities.





Mohsen Paknejad, Iran’s Minister of Petroleum, reached Delhi on Wednesday to attend the BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting. He emphasised that Iran and India share centuries‑old historical ties and that Tehran is prepared to establish relations in economic fields with India. He noted that the BRICS sessions, both bilateral and multilateral, would provide a platform to explore these opportunities.





Paknejad explained that Iran currently operates under a 60‑day sanctions waiver agreed with the United States. This arrangement allows limited oil and petrochemical exports, creating space for discussions with India on energy cooperation. He stated that further details would be shared after the conclusion of the sessions and bilateral meetings.





During his visit, Paknejad is scheduled to hold talks with Indian officials and representatives of the country’s energy sector. The agenda includes expanding bilateral cooperation in oil and gas, exploring investment opportunities, and exchanging views on global energy market developments. These discussions are expected to cover refining, petrochemicals, and sustainable energy initiatives.





The BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting, hosted in Gurugram on 25–26 June, brings together representatives from eleven member states, including India, Iran, Russia, China, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. The summit will review achievements in sustainable energy development and explore deeper cooperation within the grouping.





Iran’s focus is on maximising cooperation with India, particularly in the energy sector. Paknejad is expected to meet India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral ties in oil, gas, refining, and petrochemicals. Separate meetings with other BRICS energy ministers are also planned.





This visit follows the meeting between Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier this week. Nezamipour’s engagement highlighted Iran’s intent to deepen strategic ties with India amid regional turbulence and ongoing BRICS deliberations.





The timing of Paknejad’s visit is significant. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the temporary sanctions waiver have revived prospects for Iranian crude exports. India, the world’s third‑largest oil importer, could benefit from diversified supply, lower prices, and reduced inflationary pressures. Resuming imports from Iran would also strengthen India’s energy security.





Beyond energy, easing restrictions could revive India’s stalled Chabahar Port project, a strategic initiative linking India to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. The port has long been a cornerstone of India‑Iran cooperation, and renewed engagement could accelerate its development.





Analysts caution, however, that regional tensions, particularly involving Israel and Gulf states, may affect the durability of the US‑Iran agreement.





India must balance its strategic partnerships with Gulf countries such as the UAE while pursuing closer ties with Tehran.





Paknejad’s presence at the BRICS summit underscores Iran’s determination to leverage multilateral platforms to counter isolation and project its narrative on energy and economic cooperation. For India, the visit represents an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties, secure favourable energy deals, and advance strategic projects.





ANI







