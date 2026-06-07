His Excellency Yaniv Revach with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav





Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, has voiced strong dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s mediation role in the ongoing US–Iran ceasefire talks, stressing that Israel does not trust Islamabad. He confirmed that negotiations are close to an agreement but warned that Iran’s continued missile and drone attacks in the Gulf highlight the fragility of the situation.





Revach explained that for the past two weeks, dialogue has been taking place between Washington and Tehran through Pakistani mediators. He admitted that Israel is not pleased with Pakistan’s involvement but acknowledged that this is the current reality.





He noted that the parties are close to finalising an agreement, with both the United States and Iran requesting certain changes. He added that clarity on the scope and implementation of the deal is expected within the coming week.





Earlier on Saturday, the US Central Command reported that American forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones aimed at the Strait of Hormuz and neighbouring Gulf states.





Iran fired seven ballistic missiles targeting Kuwait and Bahrain, only hours after CENTCOM shot down four Iranian one‑way attack drones that posed an immediate threat to maritime traffic. In response, US forces struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to prevent further maritime attacks. These developments underscore the volatility of the region and the risks to global trade routes.





Revach’s remarks follow those of Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar, who on 1 June expressed deep scepticism about Pakistan’s role. Azar stated bluntly that Israel does not trust Pakistan, citing its “Terrible Anti‑Semitic statements.”





He made these comments during the Greater West Asia Forum in New Delhi, where he also addressed tensions with Hezbollah, the broader West Asia conflict, and India’s crucial role in maintaining regional stability.





Azar criticised Pakistan’s rejection of the Abraham Accords, stressing that participation in the peace initiative requires a fundamental change in mindset.





He explained that the Accords, championed by President Trump, were based on the principle that Israel is a force for stability, peace, and prosperity in the region. He emphasised that Israel is not rushing into any agreements and reiterated that Pakistan’s rhetoric against Israel makes trust impossible.





The Israeli envoys’ statements highlight a consistent theme: Israel’s deep mistrust of Pakistan’s mediation role in the US–Iran conflict. While negotiations may be nearing a breakthrough, Israel remains wary of Islamabad’s intentions and continues to rely on Washington for safeguarding its security interests.





At the same time, Iran’s aggressive missile and drone launches against Gulf neighbours demonstrate that the path to stability remains fraught with danger.





ANI







