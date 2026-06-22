



India and Israel have reaffirmed their commitment to expand defence cooperation under the Special Strategic Partnership, with Maj Gen Amir Baram’s (Retd) visit to New Delhi marking a significant step forward.





The partnership now encompasses joint projects in defence, technology, and innovation, building on Prime Minister Modi’s February 2026 visit to Israel where ties were elevated to a Special Strategic Partnership.





India and Israel held discussions in New Delhi during the visit of Maj Gen (Retd) Amir Baram, Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Defence.





He met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief him on Israel’s commitment to expand the ambit of defence cooperation under the Special Strategic Partnership framework. The meeting was attended by senior officials including Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar.





The Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X about the meeting, highlighting Israel’s dedication to strengthening defence ties. Ambassador Reuven Azar reshared the post, thanking Singh for hosting Baram and emphasising that India and Israel are creating more joint projects to make the partnership unique. He noted that these initiatives will further enhance bilateral cooperation.





India and Israel have already witnessed significant growth in defence cooperation, both in scope and scale. Earlier, the Joint Statement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during Modi’s February 2026 visit to Israel provided a vision and roadmap for future defence collaboration. The leaders agreed to elevate ties to a Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation, and Prosperity, reflecting the growing depth and ambition of the engagement.





The Special Strategic Partnership builds upon historic milestones, including Modi’s 2017 visit to Israel and Netanyahu’s 2018 visit to India, which laid the foundation for deeper collaboration. The February 2026 summit added fresh momentum, with more than fifteen agreements and MoUs signed to strengthen cooperation across defence, technology, cyber, agriculture, water management, health, and entrepreneurship.





At Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, Ambassador Azar highlighted the growing cooperation in security, technology, and innovation. He remarked that this year marks an important milestone in the partnership, noting that the elevation of ties to a Special Strategic Partnership reflects the ambition of both nations. He stressed that the agreements signed during Modi’s visit will benefit both peoples and drive forward collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.





The partnership leverages Israel’s global leadership in innovation and India’s strengths in talent, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship. Both countries are integrating advancements in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductors, biotechnology, defence platforms, and space exploration.





This cooperation aligns with India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, aiming to spark technological transformation and shared progress.





The defence relationship is also supported by institutional mechanisms, including a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed in November 2025.





This framework ensures sustained collaboration through government-to-government, business-to-business, and people-to-people exchanges, underscoring the strategic depth of the partnership.





The visit of Maj Gen Baram and the reaffirmation of commitments by both sides demonstrate that India and Israel are determined to expand defence cooperation, strengthen regional security, and advance joint capabilities. The partnership continues to evolve as a robust, future-oriented alliance rooted in shared aspirations for peace, innovation, and prosperity.





ANI







