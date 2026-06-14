



ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has confirmed that India is developing advanced artificial heating systems, in collaboration with the Department of Atomic Energy, to extend the operational life of future lunar landers from 14 days to as much as 200 days.





This breakthrough would allow spacecraft to survive multiple lunar night cycles, enabling extended experiments and supporting India’s long-term lunar ambitions.





India’s Chandrayaan‑3 mission, which achieved a historic landing near the Moon’s south pole on 23 August 2023, demonstrated the nation’s capability in precision lunar exploration. However, the Vikram lander operated for only one lunar day, equivalent to about 14 Earth days, as it relied solely on solar energy.





Once the lunar night began, the absence of sunlight and temperatures plunging below –100°C rendered the electronic systems inoperative. This limitation has long been recognised as one of the greatest challenges in lunar exploration.





To overcome this, ISRO is working with the Department of Atomic Energy to design artificial heating systems that can protect spacecraft components during the extreme cold of lunar nights. If successful, these heaters could keep landers functional for 100 to 200 days, a dramatic improvement over current capabilities.





Such technology would allow spacecraft to endure multiple lunar day‑night cycles, greatly expanding the scope of scientific research.





Longer mission durations would enable scientists to conduct extended experiments, gather larger volumes of data, and improve the prospects for sustained robotic operations.





This development is also seen as a critical step towards supporting future human exploration missions, as survival through lunar nights is essential for establishing a permanent presence on the Moon. It aligns with India’s broader Space Vision 2047, which includes deploying a national space station by 2035 and placing astronauts on the lunar surface by 2040.





Narayanan emphasised that India’s space ecosystem must expand rapidly to meet growing demands. He noted that India currently has 56 satellites in orbit, but requires more than 200 satellites within the next three years to meet national and commercial needs.





ISRO alone cannot achieve this scale, and deeper participation from private industry, start‑ups, and academia is essential. These remarks were made at the 10th Industry Connect event organised by IN‑SPACe in Ahmedabad, highlighting the government’s push for greater collaboration across the space sector.





The artificial heating technology being developed is expected to leverage atomic energy expertise to ensure reliability in the vacuum and extreme cold of the lunar environment.





Challenges remain in balancing power between heaters and scientific instruments, ensuring consistent performance, and securing sustained investment. Nonetheless, the initiative positions India alongside other major spacefaring nations such as the United States and China, who are also advancing long‑duration lunar missions.





By addressing the “lunar night survival problem,” India is not only enhancing its robotic exploration capabilities but also laying the groundwork for sustained human presence on the Moon. This innovation could prove decisive in the global race for lunar exploration and resource utilisation.





Agencies







