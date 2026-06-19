



India has delivered a sharp rebuttal at the UN Human Rights Council, rejecting Pakistan and OIC references to Jammu and Kashmir, while highlighting Pakistan’s repression in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), including the recent crackdown in Rawalakot.





First Secretary Anupama Singh described Pakistan as a “Frankenstein State” that nurtures terrorism and now faces its own consequences.





India strongly rejected Pakistan’s allegations and references to Jammu and Kashmir made at the 62nd Session of the UNHRC in Geneva. First Secretary Anupama Singh exercised India’s right of reply, dismissing both Pakistan’s and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s remarks as baseless and malicious.





She accused Pakistan of using propaganda to deflect attention from domestic failures and its continued sponsorship of terrorism.





Singh reiterated India’s consistent position that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.” She emphasised that the only unresolved issue is Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Indian territories and their return. India categorically rejected the misuse of the OIC Coordinator’s role, describing it as deceptive and designed to reinforce false narratives.





She drew attention to the deteriorating situation in PoJK, particularly Rawalakot, where protests have intensified. Singh described the “ongoing tragedy” as the killing of hundreds of civilians and a brutal crackdown across the region.





She noted that decades of military land grabs, demographic engineering, and denial of basic freedoms have created conditions where demands for bread, electricity, rights, and dignity are met with bullets and brutality.





Her remarks coincided with reports of a security operation in Rawalakot on 14 June. According to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), Pakistani security forces dispersed a sit-in at the Eidgah site, resulting in at least two deaths and several injuries.





One of the deceased was identified as Naeem Ameen of Islam Pura, Phalian in Palandri. The group alleged excessive force, heavy shelling, and disruption of communication services, leaving the city in fear and uncertainty. Restrictions on food and essential supplies worsened shortages in several areas.





India highlighted that Pakistan’s propaganda cannot obscure the reality of repression in PoJK. Singh accused Islamabad of paradoxically portraying itself as a victim of terrorism while its Defence Minister openly boasted of hosting, training, and deploying terrorists as state policy. She described Pakistan as a “Frankenstein state shocked when its own monster bites back.”





India also questioned Pakistan’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty, arguing that it defies logic for a state exporting terror to demand privileges of cooperation based on goodwill. Singh asserted that the treaty, negotiated in 1960, is outdated and cannot remain frozen in time despite profound changes over six decades.





India concluded by urging Pakistan to put its own house in order instead of coveting Indian territories. Singh said Pakistan’s seasonal theatrics at international forums have lost relevance, and its repression in PoJK exposes the illegitimacy of its occupation.

















Alternative Headline:





India Rebukes Pakistan And OIC At UNHRC,