



Japan’s robotics start-up Jinki-Ittai Co. Ltd. has announced its intention to seek Indian partners for the manufacture of its advanced humanoid robots, signalling a new phase of collaboration between Japanese innovation and India’s growing industrial base, reported Hindu Business Line.





The company’s founder and representative director, Kanaoka, inaugurated the 21st edition of INTEC 2026, an industrial machinery exhibition organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, where he outlined the firm’s ambitions. He emphasised that Jinki-Ittai holds patents for all its technologies, ensuring proprietary control over its innovations.





The start-up, valued at approximately ₹179 crore (three billion Japanese yen), is promoting its robots through a subscription-based model. Kanaoka explained that the robots are expensive, but the subscription system makes them accessible in the same way mobile phones are used.





This approach is designed to lower entry barriers for industries that require robotic solutions. In Japan, Jinki-Ittai’s robots are already deployed in high-risk environments such as railway line maintenance, and the company is now exploring similar applications in India, particularly in foundries and railways where worker safety is a pressing concern.





Kanaoka noted that while Jinki-Ittai has established partnerships in Japan to serve domestic markets, it is actively seeking comparable collaborations in India. He stressed that the robots are intended for tasks where human lives are at risk, underscoring their potential role in enhancing workplace safety and efficiency.





The company’s interest in India reflects the country’s expanding industrial ecosystem and its emphasis on adopting advanced technologies.





At the same event, U Subba Rao, General Manager of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, highlighted plans to invest ₹500 crore over the next two years in robotic welding automation for coach shell production.





The ICF manufactures between 3,000 and 3,500 coaches annually, and Rao urged Indian manufacturers to aim for global competitiveness by supplying to key markets such as the United States and the European Union. His remarks reinforced the broader theme of technological modernisation in India’s manufacturing sector.





N Ramesh Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of RIR Power Electronics Limited, Mumbai, announced that his company is investing nearly ₹600 crore in Odisha to produce silicon carbide devices.





These devices, currently imported largely from China, are critical for small power plants. Kumar’s statement reflects India’s drive to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen domestic production capabilities in advanced electronics.





The Chairman of INTEC 2026, EK Ponnuswamy, provided an overview of the exhibition, noting that the five-day event at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex features more than 700 stalls across 2.65 lakh square feet, with nearly 465 exhibitors.





The focus this year is on robotics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, highlighting the increasing integration of cutting-edge technologies into India’s manufacturing landscape. The exhibition serves as a platform for global and domestic companies to showcase innovations and explore collaborative opportunities.





The convergence of Japanese robotics expertise and India’s industrial ambitions at INTEC 2026 underscores the growing importance of international partnerships in shaping the future of manufacturing.





Jinki-Ittai’s search for Indian partners aligns with India’s broader vision of technological self-reliance and global competitiveness, while domestic investments in automation and electronics signal a determined push towards modernisation.





Together, these developments reflect a dynamic shift in India’s industrial trajectory, with robotics and advanced technologies at the forefront.





Agencies







