



Members of the Kashmiri diaspora staged a peaceful protest in Bradford outside the Pakistani Consulate, voicing strong condemnation of Pakistan’s handling of the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).





The demonstration, held on 11 June, brought together activists, community leaders, and concerned residents who sought to highlight alleged human rights violations and call for greater international scrutiny of the situation.





Protesters accused Pakistani authorities of employing excessive force against civilians and criticised the imposition of restrictions across several areas in PoK amid growing public discontent. Holding placards and chanting slogans, participants demanded an end to what they described as repression and intimidation of local communities.





They drew attention to reports of civilian casualties, curbs on movement, and limitations on freedom of expression, arguing that such measures erode democratic values and fundamental rights.





Several speakers addressed the gathering, emphasising the plight of Kashmiris living under Pakistani administration. They urged Islamabad to respect democratic principles, protect civil liberties, and engage in meaningful dialogue with affected communities rather than relying on coercive tactics.





One speaker declared that “the voices of ordinary Kashmiris cannot be silenced through crackdowns,” stressing the importance of peaceful engagement and accountability. Others insisted that grievances must be addressed through democratic means and that those responsible for abuses should face justice.





The protesters also appealed to the international community, including human rights organisations and democratic institutions, to monitor developments in PoK more closely. They called for independent scrutiny of the situation and greater support for safeguarding human rights, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech.





Organisers underlined that the diaspora would continue advocating for justice and peace, urging global actors to play a more active role in addressing concerns over the treatment of civilians in the region.





The demonstration concluded without incident, with participants reaffirming their commitment to raising awareness about conditions in PoK. Organisers pledged that the Kashmiri diaspora would persist in its efforts to highlight abuses and press for accountability, while maintaining a peaceful and democratic approach to advocacy.





ANI







