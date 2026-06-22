



Keir Starmer has announced his resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Labour Party, conceding to mounting pressure from within his own ranks.





His decision sets Britain on course for its seventh premier in just a decade, underscoring the turbulence in British politics.





The 63‑year‑old leader confirmed he will remain in office until a successor is chosen and pledged his full support to the new leader once elected.





In his address outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer acknowledged the growing doubts about his leadership and the party’s future direction.





He stated that the Labour Party had asked whether he was best placed to lead them into the next election, and he accepted the answer given by his colleagues. He emphasised that every decision he had taken was guided by his love for the country, which is why he would step down as party leader.





He revealed that he had already spoken to King Charles III to inform him of his decision and requested the Labour National Executive Committee to begin the process of electing a new leader before Parliament reconvenes in September. He promised to give his successor full support, confident they would inherit a stronger Britain and ensure Labour secures a second term.





Starmer’s speech was deeply personal, as he thanked his wife Victoria for being his steadfast companion through good times and bad. He said that once he leaves the highest office in the land, he will devote himself to the most important role of being a husband and father. He expressed his desire to spend more time with his wife and children, whom he described as his pride and joy.





The Labour National Executive Committee has been asked to set out a timetable for the leadership contest, with nominations opening on 9 July and closing on 16 July before the summer recess. This ensures that a new leader will be in place by the time Parliament returns in September.





The resignation follows a weekend of reflection after Andy Burnham, the former Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, won a special election to Parliament. Burnham’s victory was widely seen as a direct challenge to Starmer’s leadership, and he is expected to play a central role in the contest. Burnham is due to be sworn in as an MP on Monday.





Starmer’s resignation was preceded by speculation, including a post by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social claiming that Starmer would resign. However, UK officials clarified that Trump had not been informed by the government and had not spoken to Starmer.





Discontent with Starmer had been building for months, with Labour lawmakers increasingly frustrated by the party’s declining popularity since its landslide victory in July 2024. Despite that triumph, Starmer struggled to deliver on promises of economic growth, repair public services, and ease the cost of living crisis.





His leadership was further undermined by controversial decisions, notably the appointment of Peter Mandelson, a scandal‑tainted associate of Jeffrey Epstein, as UK ambassador to the United States.





Labour now faces a challenging political landscape. The party is losing liberal voters to the rising Green Party, while Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, has gained momentum with its anti‑immigration stance and is consistently leading in national opinion polls. The leadership contest will therefore be pivotal in determining Labour’s ability to regain public confidence and secure its future in government.





Agencies







