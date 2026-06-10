



India’s decision to load nuclear warheads onto missiles, as revealed in the SIPRI Yearbook 2026, marks a historic departure from its traditional posture of keeping warheads separate from delivery systems.





For the first time, 12 warheads have been operationally deployed, signalling heightened readiness and a shift in deterrence logic following the 2025 India–Pakistan crisis.





India’s nuclear arsenal has grown to approximately 190 warheads by January 2026, compared to Pakistan’s estimated 170 warheads. The SIPRI report highlights that India has now deployed 12 nuclear warheads on missiles and submarines during peacetime, a major policy shift from decades of maintaining strict separation between warheads and delivery systems.





This change reflects India’s intent to ensure rapid retaliatory capability rather than relying on delayed assembly in the event of conflict.





The decision is closely linked to the Operation Sindoor crisis of May 2025, when India struck Pakistani air and missile bases believed to have nuclear-related roles. During this confrontation, India and Pakistan also integrated cyber operations into active military conflict for the first time, underscoring the evolving nature of deterrence in South Asia.





This crucial strategic move is driven by a combination of strategic necessity and lessons learned from recent crises. For decades, India maintained a posture of keeping warheads separate from delivery systems, but the 2025 confrontation with Pakistan exposed vulnerabilities in delayed assembly and underscored the need for rapid retaliatory capability.

By mating warheads with delivery systems and placing them at operational bases, India sought to strengthen the credibility of its deterrence, ensuring survivable second-strike options through its nuclear triad of aircraft, land-based missiles, and SSBNs.

The deployment also reflects India’s response to Pakistan’s expanding arsenal and China’s growing nuclear reach, signalling readiness to counter both regional rivals.

This policy shift, while modest in scale, demonstrates India’s intent to modernise its deterrence framework, enhance operational readiness, and reinforce its “no first use” doctrine with immediate retaliatory capacity.





Although escalation was avoided, the crisis exposed vulnerabilities in traditional deterrence frameworks and prompted India to reconsider its nuclear posture.





India’s nuclear modernisation program is increasingly focused on long-range delivery systems capable of reaching targets across China, while continuing to address its rivalry with Pakistan.





The SIPRI report notes that India has begun placing missiles in canisters and conducting sea-based deterrence patrols, which suggests a deliberate move towards mating warheads with launchers even during peacetime. This development strengthens India’s nuclear triad of aircraft, land-based missiles, and SSBNs (nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines).





Globally, the SIPRI Yearbook 2026 estimates that of the 12,187 nuclear warheads worldwide, about 9,745 are in military stockpiles and 4,012 are deployed with missiles and aircraft. India’s deployment of 12 warheads places it alongside other nuclear powers that maintain operational readiness, though on a far smaller scale compared to the United States and Russia, which each keep over 1,700 warheads deployed. China has also increased its deployed warheads from 24 to 34, reflecting a regional trend of heightened nuclear reliance.





India’s military expenditure reached $92.1 billion in 2025, making it the world’s fifth-largest military spender and the second-largest importer of major arms during 2021–25. This financial commitment underpins its nuclear modernisation and broader defence strategy.





The SIPRI report warns that decades of progress in reducing reliance on nuclear weapons are being reversed, with all nine nuclear-armed states modernising or expanding their arsenals.





The deployment of nuclear warheads in peacetime represents a calculated strategic shift. Analysts argue that India’s move is designed to counter Pakistan’s continued accumulation of fissile material and new delivery systems, while also signalling to China that India is prepared for rapid retaliation.





The policy change reflects a broader global pattern where nuclear weapons are increasingly seen as instruments of national power amid rising geopolitical tensions.





India continues to adhere to its “no first use” doctrine, meaning nuclear weapons will only be used in retaliation against a nuclear attack. However, the operational deployment of warheads enhances credibility of deterrence by ensuring that retaliatory capability is immediately available.





This shift is likely to influence regional security dynamics, particularly in South Asia, where nuclear risks remain acute.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







