



The Malta‑flagged LNG carrier Disha, carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to berth at Dahej in Gujarat tomorrow morning.





The confirmation was provided by Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, during an inter‑ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia.





Sharma explained that the vessel had crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 15 June and is now on course to arrive at Dahej on 19 June. He emphasised that the Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, continues to coordinate closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, shipping companies, and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers.





The Directorate General of Shipping’s control room has been actively engaged in supporting maritime stakeholders. It has handled more than 13,187 calls and over 29,376 emails since its activation. In the last 72 hours alone, 450 calls and 1,077 emails have been received from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders seeking assistance.





Sharma further highlighted that the Ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,639 Indian seafarers so far, including 47 in the last 72 hours. He confirmed that maritime operations across India remain unaffected, with port operations continuing normally and no congestion reported.





The update comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia, where the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. Nearly one‑fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments transit through this narrow passage, making its stability vital for international trade and economic security.





On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of maritime security and the protection of Indian sailors during his bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.





He stressed the critical need to maintain open international shipping lanes and highlighted that lakhs of Indians are employed as seafarers, whose safety is a key priority amid ongoing regional developments.





The Prime Minister tied the safety of these crew members directly to international economic stability, noting that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is essential for the global economy. He expressed confidence that the safety of seafarers would be prioritised under the peace understanding between the United States and Iran.





The safe passage of LNG carrier Disha and its expected arrival at Dahej marks another significant step in India’s efforts to secure energy supplies while ensuring the welfare of its maritime workforce. The Dahej terminal, one of India’s largest LNG import facilities, plays a crucial role in meeting the country’s growing energy demand, particularly for industrial and household consumption.





This development reinforces India’s resilience in maintaining uninterrupted maritime operations despite regional instability. It also highlights the government’s proactive measures in safeguarding seafarers and ensuring the smooth flow of critical energy resources into the country.





ANI







