



Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, currently serving as the Deputy Chief of the Indian Army, has been appointed as the new Military Adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat.





This marks the first time that a serving officer has been chosen for the position, which is headed by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. His appointment is significant as it reflects a shift in the government’s approach to strengthening the advisory role within the NSCS by placing an active officer in the position.





Lt Gen Ghai was the Director General of Military Operations during Operation Sindoor last year, a critical assignment that underscored his operational acumen. His tenure as Military Adviser will extend until December 2027, and he is expected to assume charge shortly, following his appointment earlier this week.





This move comes after General N. S. Raja Subramani, now the Chief of Defence Staff, previously held the same post. Before Subramani, Air Marshal Sandeep Singh and General Anil Chauhan had served as Military Advisers.





The role of Military Adviser to the NSCS was revived in 2018 under the Narendra Modi government, with Lt Gen Vinod Khandare being the first to hold the position in this era. Earlier, Lt Gen Prakash Menon had been appointed in 2012 and served until 2014.





He later continued his association with the NSCS as Officer on Special Duty from 2015 to 2017, reporting directly to Ajit Doval. The continuity of appointments highlights the importance of the role in shaping India’s national security strategy.





Lt Gen Ghai’s career trajectory is notable. Although he could have aspired to become an Army Commander, he lacked the seniority and residual service required for the position. After commanding his Corps, he was appointed DGMO and subsequently elevated to Deputy Chief of the Army. His new role as Military Adviser ensures his continued involvement in strategic decision-making at the highest levels of national security.





Commissioned into the Kumaon Regiment, Lt Gen Ghai has held several key commands during his career. He has led an infantry battalion in the western sector, commanded an independent brigade in the central sector, and served as General Officer Commanding of the 56th Infantry Division in Arunachal Pradesh.





His most prominent command was of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, a critical formation responsible for operations in Jammu and Kashmir. These assignments have given him extensive operational experience across diverse theatres, making him well-suited for his new advisory role.





The appointment of a serving officer as Military Adviser is expected to bring sharper operational insights into the NSCS, aligning military perspectives more closely with national security policymaking. It also reflects the government’s emphasis on integrating active military leadership into strategic advisory positions, ensuring that operational realities are factored into long-term planning.





Agencies







