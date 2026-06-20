



Senior Indian bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal has been elected Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), marking a significant diplomatic and strategic milestone for India.





The Ministry of External Affairs described the announcement as a “major win for India,” underlining the country’s growing influence in global efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.





The development was announced by the MEA in a post on X, which highlighted Aggarwal’s appointment as a reflection of India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. The ministry emphasised that this leadership role reinforces India’s determination to dismantle illicit financial systems and strengthen global security frameworks.





Aggarwal’s extensive experience in financial intelligence and anti-money laundering was noted by the MEA. He previously headed India’s FATF delegation and served as Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND). His expertise is expected to advance FATF’s mandate of safeguarding financial integrity and countering threats to the international financial system.





The FATF, an intergovernmental body, develops global standards and policies to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and other threats to international financial stability. Aggarwal’s election comes at a time when India is pushing for stronger international action against cross-border financial crimes and terror financing networks.





The Ministry of Culture also welcomed the announcement, stating that it underscores the confidence and credibility India enjoys among more than 200 jurisdictions. The ministry noted that India’s proactive role in shaping global responses to emerging challenges such as digital payments and virtual assets has been recognised through this appointment.





Aggarwal, a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, currently serves as Secretary in the Ministry of Culture. His career spans over three decades, during which he has held key positions in both Union and state governments, covering finance, agriculture, urban development, infrastructure, and public policy.





Before assuming charge of the Culture Ministry in April 2025, Aggarwal served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. In that role, he headed the FIU-IND and led India’s delegation to FATF, overseeing matters related to anti-money laundering, economic security, GST, and financial intelligence.





His earlier assignments include serving as Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, where he spearheaded flagship initiatives such as PM-KISAN, Digital Agriculture, and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. These roles demonstrated his ability to manage complex policy frameworks and deliver large-scale national programmes.





Aggarwal’s election to the FATF leadership is expected to further strengthen India’s engagement with the watchdog and enhance its contribution to global efforts aimed at safeguarding financial systems from illicit activities.





It also positions India more prominently in shaping international policy on financial integrity, counter-terror financing, and emerging risks in the digital economy.





This achievement reflects India’s rising stature in global governance and its commitment to advancing collective security against terrorism and financial crimes. It also highlights the trust India has built internationally through consistent advocacy for stronger mechanisms to disrupt terror financing channels and regulate illicit financial flows.





ANI







