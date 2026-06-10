



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached a historic milestone by becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, surpassing the record set by Jawaharlal Nehru.





On Wednesday, Modi completed an uninterrupted tenure of 4,399 days in office, a feat that underscores his enduring political dominance and the trust reposed in him by the electorate across three consecutive mandates. This achievement has drawn widespread recognition both within India and internationally.





Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement is a powerful testament to his decades of dedicated public service and leadership! Wishing him all the best! — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 10, 2026





US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was among the first to extend his congratulations, describing the milestone as a “powerful testament” to Modi’s decades of public service and leadership.





In his message, Gor emphasised the significance of the achievement and wished the Indian leader continued success. His remarks reflect the deepening warmth in US-India relations, which have been repeatedly highlighted by American officials in recent months.





US Senator John Cornyn, co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, also hailed Modi’s accomplishment. Cornyn noted that Modi’s leadership has been earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people and praised his record of lifting 250 million citizens out of poverty.





He further highlighted India’s emergence as the world’s fastest-growing major economy under Modi’s stewardship, describing his tenure as transformational. Cornyn stressed that the US-India partnership has never been stronger, underlining the strategic alignment between the two democracies.





The milestone has also prompted congratulatory messages from leaders across the globe. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake conveyed his greetings through a formal letter, noting that Modi’s lengthy tenure reflected the continued confidence of the Indian people in their prime minister.





He extended the goodwill of the Sri Lankan government and its citizens, framing the achievement as a moment of pride for the region.





Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape offered a personal video message in which he called Modi “a role model and an example of leadership.” Marape praised India’s progress under Modi, particularly the lifting of more than 200 million people out of poverty, which he described as a remarkable achievement. His words underscored the global resonance of India’s developmental strides.





Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar added her voice to the chorus of international greetings, congratulating Modi and noting that India has emerged as a prominent voice on global issues during his tenure.





She highlighted India’s growing influence in international forums and its role in shaping debates on economic growth, climate change, and global governance.





The milestone of becoming India’s longest-serving prime minister is not only a personal achievement for Narendra Modi but also a reflection of India’s evolving political landscape.





His tenure has been marked by ambitious economic reforms, assertive foreign policy, and a drive to position India as a leading global power. The international recognition of this achievement demonstrates the extent to which Modi’s leadership has shaped perceptions of India worldwide.





Agencies







