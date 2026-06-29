



Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has formally thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Eid al-Adha greetings, marking his first direct communication with the Indian leader since assuming office.





This exchange underscores the historic friendship between India and Iran and comes amid significant leadership changes in Tehran following the death of Ali Khamenei.





Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei conveyed his profound appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. In his official message, he emphasised the immense value of strengthening the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries, highlighting New Delhi’s pivotal role in regional cooperation.





The communication from Tehran warmly reciprocated the goodwill extended by Prime Minister Modi, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural and strategic ties shared between India and Iran. Mojtaba Khamenei’s message read, “His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of the Republic of India, I have received Your Excellency’s message of congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha.”





He continued, “While expressing my sincere appreciation and extending my reciprocal congratulations, I am confident that the historic friendship between our two countries, founded on mutual respect and shared interests, will continue to be further strengthened and expanded through the efforts of our two governments. I pray to Almighty God for the prosperity and continued success of the Government and the great people of India.”





This exchange is significant as it marks the first direct outreach from Mojtaba Khamenei to Prime Minister Modi since his ascension as Iran’s Supreme Leader. Notably, the newly appointed leader has not yet been seen in public, following widespread reports that he sustained severe injuries during US military strikes earlier this year.





The timing of this message is crucial, as it comes against the backdrop of critical leadership changes in Tehran. Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the state funeral and burial ceremonies for Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of Iran. Ali Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic for 36 years, was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on 28 February 2026, marking a dramatic turning point in the region’s geopolitical landscape.





The funeral ceremonies for Ali Khamenei, initially delayed due to the ongoing conflict, are scheduled to begin on 4 July and conclude on 9 July in Mashhad. India will be represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, underscoring New Delhi’s commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic engagement with Tehran during this sensitive period.





India and Iran share deep civilizational links, with cultural, economic, and strategic connections dating back centuries. Despite challenges posed by US sanctions, both nations have consistently emphasised resilience in their partnership, particularly in energy trade and regional connectivity.





The Eid exchange, while routine in diplomatic practice, carries added weight given the current circumstances, symbolising continuity in bilateral relations amid regional turbulence.





Mojtaba Khamenei’s outreach also signals Tehran’s intent to reaffirm ties with India at a time when Iran is navigating internal transitions and external pressures. His prayers for India’s prosperity and success further highlight the goodwill extended towards New Delhi, reinforcing the notion of a historic friendship rooted in mutual respect and shared interests.





ANI







