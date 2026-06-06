



Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal met India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Friday, as part of his ongoing two-day official visit to India.





The meeting was confirmed by the Nepal Embassy in India, which stated that the two officials discussed a range of issues aimed at further strengthening Nepal-India bilateral relations. In a post on X, the embassy noted that the discussions were held at Doval’s office and focused on matters of mutual interest between the two neighbours.





Khanal’s visit to India began on Friday and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday. His programme includes formal talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday. The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier announced his arrival, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extending a warm welcome and emphasising that the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges. Jaiswal highlighted that such engagements are vital to reinforcing the special partnership between India and Nepal.





During his weekly press briefing, Jaiswal was asked whether Khanal’s agenda would include connectivity, trade, and border infrastructure. He responded that India maintains an expansive agenda with Nepal, covering development cooperation, people-to-people ties, trade, and investment.





He stressed that India is keen to further strengthen this multifaceted partnership. Jaiswal also addressed questions about whether Khanal would raise the recent comments made by Nepal’s Prime Minister alleging that India has occupied some Nepali territory.





He clarified that all relevant bilateral issues would be discussed during the meetings and reiterated that India has a bilateral mechanism in place to address border matters, which will continue to be the framework for resolving such disputes.





The visit by Khanal marks the highest-level official engagement from the government of Prime Minister Balendra Shah since it assumed office in March this year. It is seen as a significant step in consolidating ties between the two countries, particularly at a time when sensitive border issues have resurfaced in public discourse.





The meeting with Ajit Doval adds a strategic dimension to Khanal’s visit, as the NSA plays a central role in shaping India’s security and foreign policy. Discussions with Doval are expected to have touched upon regional security, cross-border cooperation, and ways to deepen trust between the two nations.





Khanal’s engagements in New Delhi are being closely watched in both capitals, as they are likely to set the tone for future cooperation under Nepal’s new leadership. His meeting with Jaishankar is expected to further expand on the themes of connectivity, energy, trade, and investment, while also addressing sensitive political and territorial issues.





The visit underscores the importance both sides attach to maintaining regular dialogue and advancing their longstanding partnership.





ANI







