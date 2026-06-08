



Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has underlined that no boundary dispute is too complex to resolve if both sides approach dialogue with sincerity and openness.





Speaking in New Delhi on Sunday, Khanal stressed that Nepal intends to pursue its border issues with India through diplomatic channels, asserting that challenges can be overcome when discussions are conducted with an “open heart.”





His remarks came during his ongoing three-day official visit to India, which began on Friday and has already included substantive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





Khanal emphasised that the newly formed government in Kathmandu is determined not to view India through what he described as the “distorted, hyper-sensitive lens of 21st century geopolitics.”





Instead, Nepal seeks to foster a mutually beneficial partnership aimed at driving prosperity for both nations. He explained that Nepal’s approach is rooted in constructive engagement, noting that no problem is too large and no boundary too complex when both sides sit together with openness and clarity.





Addressing media personnel in New Delhi, Khanal reaffirmed Kathmandu’s commitment to cooperative diplomacy over rhetoric. He stated that Nepal is deliberately avoiding hyper-nationalistic grandstanding, preferring instead a calm, data-driven approach to resolving issues.





His comments were closely watched, particularly in light of recent remarks by Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah, which reignited controversy over the boundary row between the two countries.





Khanal highlighted India’s impressive global trajectory and economic achievements, describing India’s growth as a significant opportunity for the region. He praised India as a “Rising India” that has redefined itself on the global stage as a dynamic, fast-growing technological and economic powerhouse.





He expressed Nepal’s keen interest in aligning deeply with India’s developmental strides, noting that Nepal brings the energy of an “Aspiring Nepal” to this partnership.





The Foreign Minister’s remarks reflect a broader effort by Nepal to recalibrate its diplomatic posture towards India, focusing on shared growth and collaborative success. His emphasis on economic transformation, technology, and regional prosperity signals Kathmandu’s intent to strengthen ties with New Delhi while addressing sensitive issues such as the border dispute through established bilateral mechanisms.





The visit, which follows his productive discussions with Jaishankar, is part of a wider pattern of high-level exchanges aimed at reinforcing the special partnership between the two neighbours.





ANI







