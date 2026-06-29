



Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that the state will undertake two landmark maritime projects with a combined investment exceeding ₹50,000 crore.





A deep-sea port will be developed in Ganjam, while a shipbuilding cluster will be established in Paradip, ET Infra reported.





These initiatives are intended to strengthen Odisha’s maritime infrastructure, enhance coastal security, and accelerate economic growth. The announcement was made during the 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group (Policy) Meeting in Bhubaneswar, which was hosted outside New Delhi for the first time.





Majhi emphasised that India’s seas are not merely geographical boundaries but gateways to prosperity, economic growth, and international collaboration. He described maritime assets such as seas, ports, fisheries resources, and the blue economy as valuable national assets that must be safeguarded through coordinated efforts among multiple agencies.





He underlined that maritime security today extends beyond traditional law enforcement, encompassing the protection of critical infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, cybersecurity, disaster management, and environmental conservation.





The Chief Minister highlighted Odisha’s 575-km coastline, which has historically played a vital role in India’s maritime trade and cultural exchanges with Southeast Asia nearly 2,000 years ago. He noted that the state continues to be a key driver of economic growth and maritime activity.





The deep-sea port in Ganjam will be developed with support from the Central Government, while the Paradip shipbuilding cluster will serve as a major hub for ship construction and repair, further integrating Odisha into India’s maritime development roadmap.





National Maritime Security Coordinator Biswajit Dasgupta explained that the forum brings together multiple central and state agencies to deliberate on policy matters and concerns related to maritime security.





He pointed out that maritime security is a complex subject requiring collaboration among numerous stakeholders. Hosting the meeting in Odisha was described as an important step towards expanding participation among coastal states and Union Territories.





Joint Secretary for Armed Forces, Defence Policy and Planning, Satyajit Mohanty stressed the importance of cooperative federalism and coordination between central and state agencies to ensure that the security architecture is not compromised by traditional or non-traditional threats.





Odisha Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania added that representatives from all coastal states and major central agencies were participating in the conference. He expressed confidence that new ideas and suggestions would emerge to strengthen India’s coastal security apparatus.





The projects announced by the Chief Minister are expected to significantly boost Odisha’s role in India’s maritime sector. They will not only enhance national security but also contribute to economic development, job creation, and the livelihoods of millions of people in coastal regions.





By combining infrastructure development with maritime heritage, Odisha is positioning itself as a critical player in India’s maritime future.





Agencies











