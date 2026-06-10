



An Mi-17 helicopter belonging to the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during take-off on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of all personnel on board.





The Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, confirmed that there were no survivors in the incident. The crash was attributed to a technical fault that occurred as the aircraft attempted to lift off.





The ISPR statement noted that all personnel aboard the helicopter “embraced martyrdom,” though the identities and the exact number of those killed were not immediately disclosed.





The development was first reported by Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, which cited official military sources. The tragedy has cast a shadow over the region, with the absence of survivors underscoring the severity of the accident.





The Mi-17 is a Russian-designed medium twin-turbine transport helicopter widely used by the Pakistan Army for troop movement, logistics, and humanitarian missions. It has been a workhorse in challenging terrains such as the northern areas and conflict zones.





However, the aircraft has been involved in several accidents in Pakistan over the years, often linked to technical malfunctions or operational hazards in difficult environments.





The latest crash near Muzaffarabad adds to the growing list of aviation mishaps faced by the Pakistan military, raising questions about maintenance standards and fleet reliability.





The incident also comes at a time of heightened tensions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where protests and political unrest have been reported in recent months.





The loss of military personnel in such a sudden and tragic manner is likely to have both operational and morale implications for the Pakistan Army. Aviation safety in the region remains a pressing concern, particularly given the reliance on helicopters for mobility in mountainous terrain.





Agencies







