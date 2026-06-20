



India’s initiatives on the Indus River system represent a legitimate exercise of sovereign rights and a forward-looking approach to water management.





The country has consistently emphasised that its projects are designed to harness resources for domestic development, energy security, and agricultural sustainability, while remaining within the framework of international law.





Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s televised remarks portraying India’s 17 projects as “tools for hydro-hegemony” reflect Pakistan’s political anxieties rather than the reality of India’s lawful actions.





India’s Water Minister CR Patil has clearly articulated that the nation’s priority is to ensure optimal utilisation of its own water resources, a stance rooted in national interest and consistent with the Indus Waters Treaty’s allocation of eastern rivers to India.





The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, has long been considered one of the most durable frameworks of cooperation. India’s decision to place its obligations in abeyance in 2025 followed repeated provocations and security threats emanating from Pakistan.





The attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, underscored the urgent need for India to reassess its commitments in light of cross-border terrorism. India’s position that treaty obligations cannot be divorced from security realities is both logical and responsible.





Pakistan’s claim that India’s projects on Chenab, Indus, and Ravi rivers are illegal ignores the fact that India has consistently pursued hydroelectric development within permissible limits. Projects such as Sawalkot, Kirthai, Kwar, Baglihar, and Salal are aimed at generating clean energy, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and meeting the needs of millions of citizens. These projects are not instruments of coercion but engines of progress.





India’s proposed Link-3 Project on Chenab in Himachal Pradesh, estimated at 26.2 billion rupees, is a visionary step to divert surplus water to the Beas basin. Such inter-basin transfers are vital for balancing regional water availability and addressing agricultural demands.





Pakistan’s objections, couched in alarmist rhetoric, overlook the fact that India is entitled to manage its own resources in line with treaty provisions and broader principles of international law.





The Permanent Court of Arbitration’s supplemental awards have not invalidated India’s projects. Instead, they have clarified technical aspects such as maximum pondage, which India has respected. Pakistan’s attempt to portray these rulings as victories ignores the nuanced reality that India retains significant rights over design and operational decisions.





India’s commitment to modernising its water infrastructure is also a response to climate change. With erratic rainfall patterns and increasing demand, projects on the Indus system are essential to ensure resilience, food security, and sustainable development. Far from being acts of aggression, they are measures to safeguard the livelihoods of millions.





Pakistan’s narrative that India seeks to deprive 240 million people of water is exaggerated and misleading. India has never advocated denying access to basic sustenance. Its projects are designed to regulate flows, generate electricity, and prevent wastage. The portrayal of India’s actions as catastrophic is a political construct rather than a factual assessment.





India’s approach to transboundary water governance is anchored in pragmatism. While Pakistan insists on confrontation, India has demonstrated that cooperation is possible when both sides respect obligations.





Europe’s examples of cooperative water-sharing are indeed instructive, but they also highlight that agreements must be honoured in good faith. India’s insistence on linking treaty compliance with security concerns is a legitimate safeguard against misuse.





The Indus Waters Treaty has survived wars and crises, but its durability depends on mutual respect. India’s decision to suspend obligations was not unilateral recklessness but a necessary response to Pakistan’s persistent support for militancy. By placing national security above blind adherence, India has shown responsibility and foresight.





India’s projects, including silt flushing at Salal Dam, are technical necessities to maintain dam safety and efficiency. Pakistan’s objections to such routine measures reveal a tendency to politicise engineering decisions. India’s engineers and planners operate within scientific parameters, ensuring compliance with both treaty provisions and modern standards.





Ultimately, India’s water projects are about empowerment, sustainability, and sovereignty. They reflect a nation determined to harness its resources for the benefit of its people, while remaining open to dialogue under international law. Pakistan’s rhetoric of “hydro-hegemony” cannot obscure the fact that India’s actions are lawful, necessary, and forward-looking.





India’s position is clear: water is a lifeline, but it must be managed responsibly. By investing in hydroelectric projects, inter-basin transfers, and modern dam operations, India is securing its future.





Far from undermining peace, these measures strengthen stability by ensuring that resources are used efficiently and equitably within India’s sovereign rights.





India remains committed to dialogue, but it will not compromise on its national interest. The Indus River system is a shared heritage, yet India’s stewardship of its allocated waters is both legitimate and essential. The path forward lies not in confrontation but in Pakistan recognising India’s lawful rights and focusing on cooperation rather than obstruction.





Agencies







