



Pakistan’s security forces carried out strikes along the Pakistan-Afghan border on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of twenty-nine people.





The operation was described by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar as a “well planned intelligence based ground operation” that combined ground manoeuvres with strikes in the border region.





He stated that the action was taken in response to recent terrorist incidents targeting civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and the Pakistan Rangers camp in Karachi.





The minister emphasised that the kinetic action was intended to neutralise militant threats that had escalated in recent weeks. Pakistan has faced a surge in attacks across multiple provinces, with security forces increasingly targeted by armed groups. The strikes along the frontier were presented as a direct retaliation against those responsible for orchestrating violence inside Pakistan.





The announcement came shortly after a major attack in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar locality on Saturday night. Three paramilitary personnel and three terrorists were killed when militants rammed a vehicle into the main gate of the Sindh Rangers’ provincial headquarters.





Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho confirmed that a “mopping-up operation” was underway, with Special Security Unit commandos, Anti-Terrorist Force personnel, and Rangers sealing off the area. Initial reports suggested heavy firing and an explosion at the site, prompting immediate deployment of law enforcement.





Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed reported that one paramilitary trooper was hospitalised with gunshot wounds to the leg. Rescue 1122 Sindh confirmed receiving reports of an explosion near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 5 and dispatched teams from its central command and control centre. The incident underscored the vulnerability of Pakistan’s security infrastructure in urban centres.





An affiliate of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the Karachi attack. The group stated that nine attackers participated in the assault. This claim highlights the continuing fragmentation of militant networks in Pakistan, with splinter groups mounting coordinated strikes against state institutions. The attack followed a pattern of escalating violence, with militants targeting both urban and frontier regions.





Pakistan’s strikes along the Afghan border are likely to draw regional attention, given the sensitive nature of cross-border operations. Afghanistan has repeatedly criticised such actions, viewing them as violations of sovereignty.





The strikes may further strain relations between Islamabad and Kabul, particularly as militant groups operate across porous border areas. The timing of the operation, immediately after the Karachi attack, suggests a deliberate show of force by Pakistan’s military establishment.





The broader context reflects Pakistan’s struggle to contain militant violence that has resurged since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in 2021. The TTP and its affiliates have intensified operations, exploiting border regions and urban vulnerabilities. Pakistan’s reliance on intelligence-based operations indicates both the scale of the threat and the government’s determination to project strength in the face of mounting insecurity.





ANI







