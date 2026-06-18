



US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has launched a six‑month Pentagon review of American forces in Europe, sharply criticising NATO allies for failing to provide access to bases during the Iran conflict and warning that Washington’s future commitment will hinge on Europe assuming primary responsibility for its own defence, according to a report by AP.





His remarks signal a major shift towards a “NATO 3.0” model, with Europe expected to lead militarily while the US reduces its role as guarantor.





Hegseth told NATO defence ministers in Brussels that the review would be “real” and designed to ensure the alliance moves “fast and irreversibly” towards Europe taking the lead in its own defence. He emphasised that the Pentagon’s assessment would last six months and examine US force posture, basing arrangements, and contributions to NATO’s operational budget.





He lambasted European allies for refusing US forces access to bases and overflight rights during operations against Iran, calling the decision “shameful.” He argued that such restrictions placed American troops at risk and undermined predictable military planning. He stressed that access and basing rights should never have been in question.





The Pentagon chief linked the review to broader reforms, describing it as part of a “NATO 3.0 reboot.” He said the alliance must return to being a hard‑line military bloc with real capabilities to deter threats directly on the continent. He insisted that Europe was never meant to be dependent on the United States, but rather a military power allied with a strong America.





Hegseth warned that US contributions to NATO’s budget, estimated at nearly $790 million in 2026, would become contingent on allies meeting defence spending targets. He stated bluntly that “where other allies do not spend with urgency, our dues contributions will go down.” He also threatened to be candid, both publicly and privately, about nations failing to meet commitments.





His remarks came just weeks after Washington informed allies that it would no longer guarantee certain warships, aircraft, and support assets in the event of a crisis. NATO members are now scrambling to fill gaps in crisis forces, with contingency plans being drawn up by the alliance’s supreme allied commander.





Hegseth also criticised European priorities, claiming that focus on gender equity, climate change, and welfare had weakened military readiness. He argued that Europe’s borders had been left open and defence budgets had cratered, though NATO Secretary‑General Mark Rutte countered by noting that European allies and Canada increased defence spending by $90 billion last year, a 20 per cent rise over 2024.





The Pentagon review will include consultations with the US Congress, which has legislated a minimum number of American forces in Europe. While Hegseth did not explicitly say the review could lead to reductions, he made clear that Washington intends to end what he called an “unhealthy co‑dependence” on US forces, especially as America faces the possibility of simultaneous conflicts in multiple theatres.





The announcement comes ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara on 7–8 July, where allies will face renewed pressure from Washington to increase defence spending and demonstrate stronger support for US military operations. Hegseth’s broadside has sent shockwaves through NATO capitals, raising urgent questions about the future of transatlantic security.





Agencies







