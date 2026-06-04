



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jane Fraser, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Citi, in Mumbai to discuss opportunities to further support India’s economic growth priorities.





The meeting centred on attracting global investment, expanding Indian companies overseas, developing alternative energy sources, and harnessing artificial intelligence for economic advancement.





Fraser’s visit to India reaffirmed Citi’s commitment to supporting the country’s growth agenda, reflecting the confidence of global financial institutions in India’s reform trajectory.





During the discussions, Prime Minister Modi outlined his vision for accelerating economic growth and achieving the objective of Viksit Bharat 2047. He emphasised the importance of capital flows into India, the expansion of Indian corporates into international markets, and the role of alternative energy and artificial intelligence in shaping India’s economic future.





Citi expressed its readiness to assist in attracting global investors and supporting Indian companies as they expand abroad, thereby strengthening India’s global economic footprint.





The talks also explored the development of green energy sources, including solar energy and green hydrogen, which are central to India’s clean energy ambitions. Regulatory aspects of artificial intelligence were discussed, with a focus on its potential to contribute significantly to economic growth.





Fraser was accompanied by K Balasubramanian, Citi’s India CEO and Banking Head, who highlighted the firm’s nearly 125-year presence in India and reiterated its commitment to supporting Indian clients and the broader economy.





Citi’s statement noted that the meeting underscored the institution’s confidence in India’s reform agenda and ongoing economic transformation.





The timing of the meeting coincided with Citi’s India Conference in Mumbai, held from 3 to 5 June 2026, which brought together more than 1,500 clients and investors to highlight investment opportunities in India and strengthen engagement with global capital.





The year 2027 will mark Citi’s 125th year of operations in India, a milestone that reflects the enduring partnership between the institution and the country.





The discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Jane Fraser come at a time when India is actively pursuing its clean energy targets, including 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity and 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen production by 2030.





The integration of artificial intelligence into economic planning is also a priority, with India seeking to build capabilities in AI-driven innovation, regulatory frameworks, and digital infrastructure. Citi’s engagement in these areas aligns with India’s broader economic transformation and its ambition to become a global leader in sustainable growth and technological advancement.





ANI







