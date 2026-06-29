



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Seychelles’ newly instituted “Guardian of the Blue Horizon” Presidential Distinction during his state visit to the island nation. This marked a historic milestone, underscoring India’s rising global stature and proactive climate leadership.





The honour was awarded to him for his steadfast commitment to environmental conservation and for advancing the aspirations of Small Island Developing States. In a remarkable testament to his global impact, Prime Minister Modi became the very first recipient of this distinction.





The award itself was created only weeks before his visit, following a major overhaul of Seychelles’ national awards system. Earlier this month, the Parliament of Seychelles repealed the country’s existing National Awards framework, which included the Medal of the Republic of Seychelles, and approved the creation of the Guardian of the Blue Horizon distinction.





Previously, the Medal of the Republic of Seychelles was regarded as the nation’s highest honour. Under that framework, every President of Seychelles was automatically entitled to receive the medal. However, the earlier system had attracted criticism over transparency in the manner in which honours were conferred. The systemic overhaul and the creation of this new distinction highlight the immense value Seychelles attaches to Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership.





Expressing deep appreciation for the gesture, Prime Minister Modi thanked the people and government of Seychelles for the honour and dedicated it to countries battling the challenges of climate change. He posted on social media, “Grateful to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Herminie for conferring upon me the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’.”





Delivering a powerful message on global environmental responsibility, he added, “I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together.”





Reaffirming New Delhi’s unyielding resolve to spearhead ecological preservation, Prime Minister Modi said India is ready to do whatever is required to make “our planet greener and sustainable.”





He emphasised that this commitment is reflected in India’s domestic policies, its emphasis on Mission LiFE, and global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. These efforts, he noted, demonstrate India’s determination to lead by example in tackling climate change and promoting sustainability.





The award not only symbolises Seychelles’ recognition of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership but also reflects the broader global acknowledgement of India’s role in shaping climate action and supporting vulnerable nations in their fight against environmental challenges.





ANI







