Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his participation in the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France, presented a carefully curated selection of gifts to fellow leaders.





These included Nagauri Ashwagandha, Ramban Honey, Lakadong Turmeric, and a Banarasi silk stole. Each gift was chosen to highlight India’s cultural heritage, sustainable farming practices, and centuries-old craftsmanship.





Ramban Honey, produced in the Chenab Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, is derived from Himalayan flora and wildflowers. Its distinctive taste and nutritional profile are enriched by natural antioxidants, enzymes, and bioactive compounds. Local beekeepers employ traditional, environmentally sensitive methods, making Ramban Honey a reflection of biodiversity, cultural heritage, and harmonious beekeeping traditions.





Lakadong Turmeric, grown in the Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, is renowned for its exceptionally high curcumin content. The fertile red soil, heavy rainfall, and traditional farming practices contribute to its quality. Awarded a Geographical Indication tag, it represents both scientific interest in natural health benefits and the cultural heritage of Meghalaya’s farming communities. Widely used in Indian cooking and Ayurveda, it embodies sustainable agriculture and a deep connection with nature.





Nagauri Ashwagandha, cultivated in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, is valued for its rich withanolide content, a result of the region’s arid climate and sandy soil. Recognised with a Geographical Indication tag, it holds cultural and agricultural importance. In Ayurveda, Ashwagandha is considered a Rasayana herb, supporting vitality, immunity, and mental clarity. Today, it is studied globally for its adaptogenic properties, bridging traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern wellness trends while supporting rural livelihoods.





The Banarasi Silk Stole, handwoven in Varanasi, is crafted from fine silk and adorned with intricate zari work. Its motifs, often inspired by nature, reflect centuries of refined weaving techniques passed down through generations. Recognised with a Geographical Indication tag, Banarasi silk is one of India’s most prestigious textile traditions, sustaining weaving communities and symbolising artistic continuity and cultural richness.





The leaders who attended the G7 Summit alongside Prime Minister Modi included European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Kenyan President William Ruto, and South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung.





After concluding his engagements, Prime Minister Modi stated in a post on X that he had a productive round of meetings and interactions in Evian. He emphasised India’s perspectives on governance and policy-making, while underlining the importance of working closely with the Global South to promote global prosperity.





During the summit, Prime Minister Modi also participated in a session on artificial intelligence. He stressed India’s commitment to ethical and human-centric AI development, advocating an inclusive approach to ensure that the benefits of emerging technologies reach developing countries.





His interventions highlighted India’s role in shaping global discourse on technology, governance, and sustainable development.





ANI







