Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed the depth of the India-Russia relationship, describing it as a “special privileged strategic partnership” during his address at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum.





He emphasised that Moscow views New Delhi as a reliable partner and expressed confidence in the future trajectory of bilateral ties.





Putin stated, “We are developing our ties with India and will continue doing that, and we deem India to be a very reliable partner,” underlining the enduring nature of this partnership.





He acknowledged that external pressures, particularly from the United States, have attempted to influence India’s cooperation with Russia. However, he dismissed these efforts as ineffective, noting that “putting pressure on Narendra Modi, that has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations.”





Putin stressed that such pressure has not resulted in negative consequences and expressed optimism that agreements can be reached with all stakeholders involved. He added that there are currently no serious repercussions affecting the state of affairs between India and Russia.





Tracing the historical roots of the partnership, Putin highlighted that the relationship did not emerge overnight but has been cultivated over decades. He recalled that the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations with India in 1947 and consistently supported the development of the newly independent state.





He praised India’s achievements, attributing them to the hard work and talent of its people, and exceptional leadership of PM Mode, he also expressed satisfaction at the country’s progress.





Putin also underscored India’s economic strength, describing it as one of the leading economies in the world with the highest rates of growth. He credited this success to the policies and governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that such growth is the result of deliberate effort rather than chance. He remarked that India’s economic rise is a testament to its government’s dedication and strategic vision.





Addressing the interplay between India’s relations with the United States and Russia, Putin dismissed concerns that closer US-India ties could undermine Moscow’s partnership with New Delhi.





He welcomed India’s engagement with multiple countries, recognising its stature as a major global power with a population of 1.5 billion, a large economy, and the world’s largest democracy.





He stated that it is natural for India to pursue economic cooperation in line with its national interests and with partners it deems necessary.





Putin’s remarks reflect Russia’s strategic intent to maintain and expand its partnership with India despite global geopolitical pressures. His emphasis on historical continuity, economic cooperation, and resilience against external influence highlights the enduring nature of the bilateral relationship.





The comments also signal Moscow’s recognition of India’s growing global role and its determination to remain a central partner in India’s strategic calculus.





ANI







