



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the National Day celebrations in Victoria, Seychelles, marking the 50th anniversary of the island nation’s Independence.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Prime Minister Modi was present as the Guest of Honour, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to be accorded this distinction.





In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Prime Minister Modi attended the celebrations as the Guest of Honour, highlighting the historic nature of the occasion.





An Indian marching contingent comprising Navy and Army teams participated in the parade. An Indian Naval band also formed part of the marching unit, underlining the close and special partnership between India and Seychelles.





In a symbolic gesture, Indian Navy ships INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak were docked at Port Victoria, reflecting India’s longstanding friendship with Seychelles.





Prime Minister Modi conveyed India’s warm wishes to the people of Seychelles on this historic occasion, emphasising the enduring ties between the two nations.





On the same day, Prime Minister Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie held official talks as part of the ongoing state visit.





The discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with both leaders agreeing to further strengthen cooperation across health, education and capacity building.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the leaders also discussed enhancing collaboration in digital transformation, sustainable development, social infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime security and defence.





They exchanged views on regional and global developments, including challenges in the Indian Ocean region such as illegal fishing, drug trafficking and piracy.





Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in implementing projects and initiatives under the Special Economic Package announced by India.





Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting the development priorities of Seychelles and to further deepening the close and enduring partnership between the two countries.





The visit coincided with the Golden Jubilee of Seychelles’ Independence, making the occasion particularly significant in the context of India-Seychelles relations.





India has consistently supported Seychelles in areas such as maritime security, healthcare, education, infrastructure and renewable energy, reinforcing its role as one of Seychelles’ closest development partners.





The docking of Indian naval vessels and the participation of Indian armed forces in the celebrations further underscored the strategic and cultural depth of the bilateral relationship.





The talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Herminie highlighted shared concerns in the Indian Ocean region, where both countries have a vested interest in ensuring peace, stability and security.





The reaffirmation of India’s support for Seychelles’ development priorities demonstrated New Delhi’s commitment to the Global South and its Vision Mahasagar initiative, which seeks holistic advancement for security and growth across regions.





The celebrations and official engagements together reflected the strong diplomatic, strategic and people-to-people ties that continue to define the India-Seychelles partnership.





ANI







