



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Victoria, Seychelles, on Saturday, beginning his official State Visit to the Indian Ocean nation. His arrival at the Seychelles International Airport was marked by a warm reception, setting a positive tone for the engagements ahead.





The Prime Minister expressed optimism that the visit would be highly productive and focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation.





Immediately after landing, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his appreciation for the welcome extended by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie. In a post on X, he described Seychelles as a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. He emphasised that the visit would aim to further deepen longstanding ties and enhance cooperation for the benefit of both nations.





The Prime Minister also shared glimpses of the airport reception on social media, thanking members of the Indian diaspora for their affection. This spirited greeting underscored the strong people-to-people connections that form a vital pillar of India-Seychelles relations.





This visit coincides with a historic milestone for Seychelles, as Prime Minister Modi will attend the Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as Guest of Honour. The occasion marks fifty years since the island nation gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. Prior to his departure, he highlighted the special timing of the trip, noting that the Golden Jubilee made this year’s celebrations particularly significant.





He also outlined the broader diplomatic vision underpinning the visit, reaffirming Seychelles’ role as a valued maritime neighbour within India’s Vision MAHASAGAR framework. This initiative seeks to advance mutual security and growth across the Indian Ocean Region while championing the cause of the Global South.





Following the ceremonial welcome, the itinerary centres on a high-level dialogue with President Patrick Herminie. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the two leaders will review the full spectrum of bilateral engagement, including maritime security, developmental cooperation, capacity building, and strategic defence partnerships. They will also deliberate on regional and international issues of shared concern.





Prime Minister Modi underscored his personal rapport with President Herminie, referring to him as a friend in a social media update. This personal equation is expected to lend warmth and depth to the official discussions.





Beyond these talks, the Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver a formal address to the National Assembly of Seychelles. His speech will highlight the enduring bilateral bonds and the shared vision for future cooperation. He will also interact with members of the Indian community, reinforcing cultural and diaspora ties.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the Indian Ocean occupies a pivotal position in bilateral relations. India and Seychelles share historical, cultural, and financial connections that have stood the test of time. This visit, the Prime Minister’s first official trip to the archipelago since 2015, is projected to reinforce the robust alliance and open new avenues for collaboration.





India has consistently supported Seychelles in areas such as maritime security, infrastructure development, healthcare, and education. The presence of Indian naval assets and defence cooperation initiatives has strengthened Seychelles’ maritime capabilities, ensuring stability in the western Indian Ocean.





The visit is therefore not only symbolic but also strategic, reaffirming India’s commitment to its maritime neighbours and to the broader vision of regional security and prosperity. It highlights India’s role as a steadfast partner of Seychelles and its dedication to advancing shared goals in the Indian Ocean Region.





ANI







