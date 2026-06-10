



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Larsen & Toubro’s Hazira manufacturing facility in Gujarat’s Surat district has provided a significant boost to the indigenous Zorawar light tank program.





During the inspection, the Prime Minister reviewed the Zorawar alongside other defence systems being produced at the site, with company officials briefing him on engineering and defence production initiatives.





This act of high-level attention has been interpreted as a virtual endorsement of the Zorawar, strengthening its position in India’s procurement plans.





The Zorawar light tank, jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and L&T Defence, is categorised as an IDDM product, making it Priority 1 under India’s Defence Acquisition Procedure.





Its development journey has not been without competition. While the Zorawar achieved a milestone in December 2024 by successfully firing multiple rounds at altitudes above 4,200 metres with consistent accuracy, the Ministry of Defence simultaneously pursued an alternative path.





State-owned Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), in partnership with Russian firms Rosoboronexport and High Precision Systems, proposed a modified version of the 2S25 Sprut-SD light tank for the Indian Army. Phase I trials of this Russian-origin platform were conducted in desert conditions in September 2024, adding pressure to the indigenous programme.





Despite these parallel efforts, the Prime Minister’s endorsement of the Zorawar at Hazira signals a clear preference for the indigenous solution. This is particularly important given the operational requirements that emerged during the prolonged standoff in Eastern Ladakh since May 2020, when the People’s Liberation Army deployed light tanks in high-altitude terrain.





India’s deployment of T-72 and T-90 medium tanks in response highlighted limitations in mobility and suitability, prompting the revival of the light tank proposal. The Army subsequently issued a Request for Information (RFI) to shape Service Qualitative Requirements and budgetary estimates, with plans to acquire approximately 350 light tanks under the Make-in-India ethos of DAP 2020.





The Defence Acquisition Procedure outlines several procurement pathways. Under the Make I category, government-funded projects can receive up to 70% of prototype development costs.





Alternatively, DRDO-led development through DPSUs or corporatized OFB entities would fall under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, though such processes typically require five to seven years. Given the urgency of operational requirements, faster options such as Buy (Global – Manufacture in India) were also considered, mandating at least 50% indigenous content.





Globally, only a handful of light tanks are currently in production, including Russia’s Sprut-SDM1, South Korea’s Hanwa K21-105, and Israel’s ASCOD 2 Sabrah. Of these, the Sprut offers a powerful 125mm gun but suffers from dated protection standards, making it less suited to modern battlefield conditions.





Against this backdrop, the Zorawar stands out as the most viable option. It combines indigenous development with advanced features tailored for high-altitude warfare, ensuring mobility, firepower, and survivability.





The Prime Minister’s visible support has effectively neutralised competing proposals, reinforcing the government’s commitment to self-reliance in defence modernisation. This endorsement not only secures Zorawar’s place in India’s procurement pipeline but also strengthens the broader push to build a robust domestic defence industrial ecosystem capable of meeting future operational challenges.





Agencies







