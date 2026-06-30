



The foreign ministers of the Quad nations are set to convene in the Philippines in mid-July, coinciding with the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings scheduled in Manila from 20 to 22 July.





This development was announced by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who underscored the centrality of the Quad in advancing a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific. The Philippines, serving as the ASEAN Chair for 2026, will provide the backdrop for this significant diplomatic engagement.





Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit, Ambassador Gor confirmed that the foreign ministers of India, the United States, Japan, and Australia will gather on the sidelines of the ASEAN deliberations.





He highlighted that the forthcoming meeting builds upon the momentum generated during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi earlier this year. Gor remarked that the Manila discussions will be followed by a ministerial assembly in Australia, paving the way for a leaders’ summit involving the heads of state of the four democracies, including President Donald Trump’s anticipated visit to India.





Ambassador Gor recalled that one of the key deliverables from the Delhi meeting was a joint initiative to enhance naval and maritime capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. This included commitments to build boats in the region, with Fiji identified as a specific beneficiary. He stressed that the United States is determined to expand its presence in the Pacific, strengthen security cooperation, and work closely with trusted partners, placing India prominently on that list.





Washington continues to view New Delhi as one of its most reliable strategic allies in the Indo-Pacific. Gor emphasised that the partnership aims to scale up collaboration in defence, maritime domain awareness, advanced technologies, and regional peace. He noted that these objectives align with the Quad’s broader mandate to safeguard maritime security, ensure freedom of navigation, and uphold a rules-based order.





The Philippines has also been actively engaging with Quad members in the security domain. At the Raisina Dialogue in March, General Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, revealed that Manila had signed a defence agreement with the United States, Australia, and Japan, termed the Security Quad. He indicated that the Philippines is keen to welcome India into this framework to counter China’s expansionist ambitions in the region.





The Quad, comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, has evolved into a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific security architecture. While not a formal military alliance, it focuses on promoting an open and inclusive maritime space through cooperation in port security, critical technologies, supply chain resilience, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and disaster response.





Over recent years, the Quad has expanded its strategic weight through regular high-level summits, ministerial dialogues, and the annual Malabar naval exercises. It has also broadened its scope to include collaboration on emerging technologies, global health security, and maritime surveillance networks.





The upcoming Manila meeting is expected to reinforce these priorities, while also signalling the Quad’s intent to deepen its engagement with ASEAN and other regional partners. The gathering will serve as another step in consolidating the Quad’s role as a stabilising force in the Indo-Pacific amid intensifying geopolitical rivalries.





ANI







