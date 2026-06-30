



Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna has declared that the US–India relationship is at its lowest point in three decades, blaming President Trump’s unilateral foreign policy decisions, particularly the Iran conflict and tariff disputes, for eroding trust and credibility. His remarks at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 sharply contrasted with other voices at the event who claimed ties were regaining momentum.





Khanna, speaking in Washington, DC, refused to soften his critique of the Trump administration’s approach to global affairs. He argued that the decision to pursue aggressive policies toward Iran without consulting allies had destabilised global markets and directly harmed India by driving up domestic gas prices.





He emphasised that this reality could be confirmed by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, underscoring the tangible impact on India’s economy.





He described the administration’s actions as a “unilateral war” carried out without consultation with Europe, Canada, or India, which he said had severely damaged America’s credibility. His remarks highlighted the broader concern that Washington’s unilateralism was undermining trust among traditional allies and partners.





Khanna also criticised the administration’s economic strategy, particularly the ongoing tariff disputes, which he labelled irrational. He recounted a meeting in China where the Indian ambassador told him that “a generation of trust had been lost” due to Trump’s actions. This anecdote illustrated the depth of disillusionment among Indian officials regarding the trajectory of bilateral relations.





He warned that failing to acknowledge the damage inflicted by the current administration would amount to living in denial. He stressed that the next generation of Americans would face the dual burden of rebuilding the country domestically and repairing fractured relationships abroad.





To drive home his point, he drew a stark contrast between Franklin D Roosevelt, whom he described as one of the greatest presidents, and Donald Trump, whom he called arguably the worst. He noted that FDR believed in the self-determination of people and had supported his grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar’s work with Lala Lajpat Rai during India’s independence movement.





Khanna’s remarks came shortly after USISPF Honorary Senior Advisor Al Mason offered a sharply different perspective. Mason argued that the India–US relationship had regained “historic momentum” and credited US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor with helping revive ties between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Mason said Gor had conveyed to Modi that Trump respected India’s rise, admired his leadership, and wanted a stronger bilateral partnership. He described Gor’s role as pivotal in reconnecting the two leaders after a period of strained communication.





The contrasting assessments at the summit reflect the complexity of current US–India relations. On one hand, Khanna’s critique underscores the damage caused by unilateral policies, tariff wars, and the Iran conflict. On the other, Mason’s optimism highlights efforts within the administration to restore dialogue and rebuild trust, particularly through diplomatic channels led by Sergio Gor.





Additional developments have further complicated the relationship. The Trump administration recently dropped “Indo” from the US Indo-Pacific Command’s title, reverting to “Pacific Command”, a move widely interpreted as diminishing India’s strategic importance.





This decision, coupled with tariff disputes and fluctuating trade negotiations, has reinforced perceptions of strained ties. Yet, at the same time, Washington and New Delhi have signed interim trade agreements aimed at reducing tariffs and expanding market access, suggesting that cooperation continues despite political turbulence.





The juxtaposition of Khanna’s sharp critique and Mason’s optimistic outlook reveals a relationship caught between transactional pragmatism and strategic mistrust. While trade deals and diplomatic efforts signal attempts at repair, the broader narrative remains one of uncertainty, with trust eroded and credibility questioned.





ANI







