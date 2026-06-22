



Safran Electronics & Defence and SatSure have signed a landmark MoU to co-develop advanced geospatial intelligence solutions for India, announced during the France-India Year of Innovation.





This partnership merges Safran’s mission-critical AI expertise with SatSure’s satellite data analytics, aiming to enhance defence, environmental monitoring, and national decision-making capabilities.





French aerospace and defence giant Safran Electronics & Defence has joined forces with Indian Earth intelligence company SatSure to create integrated geospatial intelligence solutions tailored for India. The collaboration was formalised at Eurosatory 2026 in France, underscoring the growing Indo-French technological partnership.





The agreement brings together Safran.AI, a subsidiary specialising in trusted artificial intelligence for mission-critical applications, and SatSure’s vertically integrated geospatial ecosystem.





SatSure’s subsidiary KaleidEO provides capabilities spanning Earth observation satellite payloads through to actionable intelligence, complementing Safran’s AI-driven operational focus.





The partnership will deliver end-to-end GEOINT solutions that combine satellite imagery, advanced AI models, and operational intelligence delivery. These solutions are designed to accelerate intelligence processing, improve situational awareness, and support faster decision-making across defence, environmental monitoring, and other strategic sectors.





Safran.AI’s CEO Sébastien Fabre emphasised that the future of geospatial intelligence lies in the close integration of satellite data and artificial intelligence. He noted that the collaboration would strengthen sovereignty, security, and operational excellence, not only for India but also for global customers.





Prateep Basu, founder and CEO of SatSure, highlighted that Earth intelligence is only as valuable as the decisions it enables. He explained that SatSure’s full-spectrum approach to the data value chain, combined with Safran’s AI built for demanding environments, positions the partnership at the intersection of global AI capability and India’s growing Earth observation ambitions.





The collaboration is strategically aligned with India’s push for self-reliance in defence and space technologies. It also reflects France’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in innovation, particularly in aerospace, defence, and artificial intelligence.





Safran, with over 1,10,000 employees and €31.3 billion in revenue in 2025, brings global leadership in aviation, defence, and space markets, while SatSure represents India’s rising geospatial intelligence sector.





The companies did not disclose financial details of the partnership, but the scope suggests significant investment in research, development, and deployment of GEOINT solutions. The collaboration is expected to support India’s ambitions in Earth observation, strengthen its defence intelligence infrastructure, and provide advanced tools for environmental monitoring and disaster management.





This partnership marks a critical step in Indo-French technological cooperation, reinforcing India’s strategic autonomy in geospatial intelligence while embedding French expertise into India’s innovation ecosystem.





Agencies







